(Avoca) -- A second-half rhythm, four scorers in double figures and a big night from Leah Hall set the stage for Underwood's 65-45 win over AHSTW in Western Iowa Conference girls basketball action on Thursday night.
"It was nice to see (AHSTW) has gotten a lot better," Coach Jasmyn Flynn said. "They pushed us. It was good for us. They challenged the post players and closed the lane. It was nice to tell my girls to be patient."
'"We came out of halftime, and coach was on us a little bit," Hall said. "We were kind of struggling to play defense in the first half, but we came out strong and went on a run."
Hall sparked Underwood's win with a team-high 18 points off four 3-pointers.
"I take every shot I can when I'm open," Hall said. "Coach is on me about confidence. My confidence has gone up quite a bit this season."
"I loved that she was shooting the ball," Flynn said. "It kinda felt like she was in a slump, I wouldn't call it a slump, but she was starting to lose confidence. Tonight, she came out and shot like she normally does. I'm really proud of her."
Four Eagles finished with double figures as Underwood found mismatches in AHSTW's 2-3 zone defense.
Aliyah Humphrey scored 14, Alizabeth Jacobsen added 13, and Kendra Kuck worked through early foul trouble to tally 11 points.
"There were a lot of gaps," Flynn said. "The quicker you move the ball, the easier it is to attack. "
Underwood had little trouble scoring in the first half, taking a 37-24 lead into halftime. AHSTW started the half on an 8-0 run, but never got closer than five in the second half. The Eagles outscored their WIC foe 16-4 in the fourth quarter to secure win number 11 on the season.
"The big word tonight was rhythm," Flynn said. "We finally started to find a rhythm and groove. We are trying different things, and some rotations really clicked for us."
Delaney Goshorn paced AHSTW's offense with 20 points, while Ella Langer scored 10. The Lady Vikes dropped to 5-9 on the season with a 4-6 record in the WIC. They return to action on Monday against St. Albert.
Underwood (11-2, 7-1) returns on Tuesday when they travel to Riverside. Check out the full interviews with Hall and Coach Flynn below.