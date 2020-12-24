(KMAland) -- Breece Hall, Mike Rose and Matt Campbell were all award winners with the release of the Associated Press’ Big 12 Conference football awards.
Hall was named the Offensive Player of the Year, Rose was picked as the Defensive Player of the Year and Campbell was selected as the Coach of the Year.
Iowa State’s Hall, Rose, tight end Charlie Kolar and defensive end JaQuan Bailey were picked to the first team All-Big 12 while quarterback Brock Purdy, offensive guard Derek Schweiger, center Colin Newell, wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson and safety Greg Eisworth were on the second team.
Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert was named to the first team. Teammate and running back Deuce Vaughn is on the second team as the running back and all-purpose back. K-State defensive tackle Drew Wiley was also named to the second team.
