(Cedar Falls) -- A near-flawless rushing attack paved the way for an efficient Harlan offense and put the Cyclones on the brink of a 14th state title.
Harlan's ever-explosive offense stuffed the stat sheet in a 49-35 win over ADM in a Class 3A state semifinal.
The Cyclones recorded 482 offensive yards, 344 of which came on the ground.
"It is such a grind in football," Coach Todd Bladt said. "I'm just really proud of the guys. We have great kids. It's great to see them go out, compete, do well and have this opportunity. ADM played their hearts out, but we were able to get a few key plays."
"It feels great," senior Aidan Hall said. "It was a hard-fought battle. It feels great to get the dub."
Hall was Harlan's MVP on Saturday, accounting for 314 yards and five touchdowns.
The Iowa commit rushed for 240 yards and four scores while adding a touchdown catch to his resume. Hall's touchdown runs came from 3, 1, 5 and 63 yards.
"Wowza," Bladt said about Hall's performance. "That's a herculean effort. He runs hard, and when he hits the gas pedal, holy cow."
Harlan's commitment to pounding the rock was a stark contrast to their 42-7 regular-season win over ADM, where Harlan quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer threw for over 300 yards and five touchdowns.
"They wanted us to run the ball, so that's what we did," Kasperbauer said. "We pounded it down their throat."
"There were wide-open holes created by my line," Hall said. "We ran a lot of similar plays, but we just kept doing our jobs."
William Kenkel was the thunder to Hall's lightning in the ground game, adding 82 yards on 16 carries. Kenkel -- the fullback -- also served as the lead-blocker for Hall on the bulk of his carries.
"My favorite thing is running the ball and blocking people," Kenkel said. "We were just sticking to our blocks, playing unselfishly and as a team. Things worked out well."
Aside from Kenkel, Jacob Birch, Hayden Soma, Gunner Schmitz, Austin Schumacher, Stephen Fah and Jace Gubbels created holes for Hall.
"I love those guys," Hall said. "They played their hearts out."
"It was a little old-school football for Harlan," Bladt said. "I'm sure it made people smile. Anytime you can run the ball like that, you're going to have some fun. Our line hogs were having some fun tonight."
Harlan scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions. Hall started the scoring with a three-yard run after ADM quarterback Aiden Flora gave the Tigers an early 6-0 lead.
Hall's second touchdown came at the start of the second quarter, growing Harlan's lead to 14-6. A 14-yard touchdown pass from Kasperbauer to Hall and a five-yard run by Hall completed Harlan's offensive attack in the first half.
ADM kept pace with 77 and 36-yard touchdown runs from Flora to whittle the deficit to 28-21 at the break.
However, Harlan added a touchdown run from Kasperbauer on their first possession of the second half to grow their lead to 35-21. An interception by Gunner Schmitz on ADM's next drive set the stage for a 62-yard score by Hall two players later, putting the game out of reach at 42-21.
Noah Schmitz got in on the ground-game fun in the fourth quarter with a seven-yard touchdown.
"We were executing," Bladt said. "We allowed things to go downfield and downhill. We like the quick strikes and big plays, but I was happy with how the offense methodically moved down the field and took what they gave us."
Flora highlighted ADM's efforts. He ran for 255 yards and three scores. He also threw for 149 yards and connected with Brevin Doll for a pair of passing touchdowns. The Tigers conclude their season at 10-2.
For Harlan, the Cyclones are in the state championship game for the third consecutive season and for the 23rd time in program history. They go after a 14th state title -- and second in a row -- next Friday when they face either Mount Vernon or Humboldt in the state title game on KMA-FM 99.1.
"Any team that gets to the championship knows what it takes to win football games," Bladt said. "They're going to be well-coached. We'll get to the grindstone and get the kids ready to play 48 minutes."
Click below to view the full interviews with Kasperbauer, Kenkel, Hall and Coach Bladt.