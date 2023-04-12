(Hamburg) -- The anticipated high school debut of Keith Thompson didn't disappoint.
The Hamburg freshman made his high school golf debut in style last week with a 36.50 9-hole average in the Wildcats' two matches. The strong start to the season earned Thompson the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week honor. And it likely won't be his last.
"It went well," Thompson said of his debut. "It's a little different than I expected, but it's pretty competitive. I just love the game of golf."
In hindsight, Thompson admits there were some nerves and anxiety about his first high school meet.
"I wanted it to feel like it was another round of golf, but (high school) is my chance to prove to college coaches," he said. "I was nervous but excited."
Thompson turned in a 37 in his first high school meet on Wednesday. He followed with another stellar performance on Friday -- a 33 at Bedford.
"I hit some great drives," he said. "Wednesday, it was cold and windy. I wanted to go out there and put down a score. I had never played Bedford's course, but it was nice. My wedges were good, and I putted good."
Thompson's driver is his old reliable. That's been the case for as long as he can remember.
"I can out-drive kids by a pretty good yardage," he said. "It gives me wedges into the course because the courses aren't very long. Even on the junior tour, I can hit my drive farther than anyone else."
Thompson's stellar golfing skills comes with years of practice.
"I first started golfing when I was two," he said. "I don't want to say golfing is my life, but I love golf."
Thompson made a name for himself on the junior tour scene. Now, he's ready to do the same at the high school level.
"I want to go as far as I can and see if I can make it to state," he said. "Maybe I'll post a good score and win state."
To do that, Thompson feels his wedges must improve.
"They aren't my strong suit," he said. "If I can get those dialed in, I should be OK."
Thompson and his teammates return to the links Friday against Griswold and Sidney. Click below to hear the full interview with Thompson.