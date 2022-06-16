(Elkhorn) -- After nearly a decade as an assistant, 2001 Hamburg graduate Nick Thompson has been handed the keys to his own program.
Thompson spoke with KMA Sports on Thursday about his decision to go from a successful assistant position at Creighton Prep to the head coach at Elkhorn.
At Creighton Prep, Thompson served under long-time coach Josh Luedtke and helped guide the program to seven state tournaments and a state title in 2018.
"It (Creighton Prep) is a special place," Thompson said. "Coach Luedtke gave me a ton of autonomy. I was able to develop my own style and how I wanted to do things. It was second to none. I'll always cherish that place. Now, I look forward to developing those types of teams and state tournament berths at Elkhorn."
Thompson feels his experiences at a perennial Class A contender were the perfect preparation for him as a head coach, but he wasn't going to leave Creighton Prep for any program.
"I'd be lying if I said I aspired to be an assistant my whole career," Thompson said. "But I wasn't going to rush into any job. Continuing to hone my skills and take on more responsibilities was huge. When a jump like Elkhorn comes open, I was definitely going to jump at the chance."
Thompson inherits an Elkhorn program that went 12-11 last year. The Antlers had state qualifying teams in 2020 and a state runner-up squad in 2021, so Thompson has the talent to work with as he takes on his new gig.
"The cupboards aren't bare," he said. "There are some really nice pieces returning. I've had the opportunity to get in the gym and meet the guys. There are lot of things already instilled in the program that has made it a lot of fun. Every day I'm there with them, I get excited about the potential because the guys work hard."
Aside from the talent and stability at Elkhorn, Thompson says the blue-collar mentality at the school brought him back to his roots.
"It's the blue-collar school within the district," he said. "Coming from Hamburg, that resonated with me. I can tell the kids have the small-town pride in them. They check every box."
As Thompson prepares to lead his first program, he hopes to provide a fun style of basketball.
"We want to play fast, free and confident," he said. "That's the first step in developing the team I want to put on the floor in November. Basketball is a fun game. I want them to have fun while they play it. We'll be up-tempo and play man-to-man. There are million ways to skin a cat, but that's how I want to do it."
Thompson has had many great mentors, including Luedtke, his former high school coach Sean Dunphy, legendary Sidney coach Donnie Sears and former rival head coach Jim Simons at Westside.
Thompson is leaving a program accustomed to making state tournaments for a school that also knows how to make state tournament trips. He says that's where their goals start for year one.
"I don't think that's too lofty of a goal," he said. "We achieved it every year at Creighton Prep. I think that's still a possibility (at Elkhorn). That's the expectation and goal every year."
