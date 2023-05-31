(Hamburg) -- Hamburg’s Keith Thompson had a reputation that preceded him long before he made his high school golf debut this spring.
The course record holder at Sidney’s Fremont County Golf Course lived up to that reputation this year, finishing as the Class 1A state runner-up on his way to earning the KMAland Iowa Boys Golfer of the Year.
“It was a pretty good year,” Thompson said. “I started off hot, got a little slow in the middle of the season and then when I started playing those 18-hole matches it started getting a little hot again.”
Thompson opened up his career with a 37 in a meet with East Buchanan, Mound City and East Atchison, claiming the top medal by six strokes. He followed with a 33 in a matchup with Bedford and East Union and won medals in meetings with Rock Port and Mound City, with Fremont-Mills and Griswold, with East Mills and Essex-Stanton, with Lenox and another with Rock Port, East Atchison and Mound City.
He followed up the regular season with conference and sectional championships before qualifying for state and put together one of the finest rounds of his career to force a state championship playoff. Ultimately, the Hamburg freshman fell to Regina Catholic senior Mikey Takacs in the first playoff hole.
“I had to make a 40-foot putt to get into the playoff,” Thompson said. “That was probably the best putt of my life so far. I left the pin in because I thought I would just hammer it, and hopefully it would hit the flag and go in. It broke a little left, so I played it about half a ball outside and just hammered it. It barely fell into the cup, and I started freaking out.”
Thompson says day two of the tournament was some of the best putting he has done in his life, but he regularly relies on his power off the tee.
“Even when I went to state, I could still hit the ball a decent ways past the rest of the guys,” he said. “My wedges have got a lot better through the years because I’ve been working on them so much. I’m working going to be working on my putting and my wedges because the short game is the most important part of the game, I think.”
Thompson plans to put in plenty of work alongside his grandfather and coach, Randy.
“I wouldn’t be playing golf if it wasn’t for my grandma and grandpa,” he said. “They’ve done everything for me. My grandpa started my golfing career when I was two-years-old, and I’ve just stuck with it. When my swing is off, he’s the first person I go to, and he normally fixes it in like a second. Those two are the reasons I play golf for sure.”
Thompson is the first Corner Conference golfer to earn the KMAland Iowa Boys Golfer of the Year. Check out the full interview with Thompson below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND IOWA BOYS GOLFER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic
2021: Brett Klusman, St. Albert
2019: Matt Gearheart, Atlantic
2018: Ben Renaud, Atlantic