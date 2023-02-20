(KMAland) -- Three KMAland boys basketball players were named unanimous choices to the All-Bluegrass Conference Team.
Gage Hanes (Moravia), Owen Sunken (Melcher-Dallas) and Gavin Dixson (Mormon Trail) were unanimous selections while Riley Hawkins (Moravia), Shane Helmick (Moravia), Cade Wierck (Ankeny Christian), Carter Houser (Seymour), Caleb Hubbard (Diagonal) and Fulton Flesher (Mormon Trail) were also first-team choices.
Titus Barber (Murray), Scott Bohn (Diagonal), Kalvin Brown (Lamoni), Brody Hoefle (Ankeny Christian), Jackson McDanel (Moravia), Logan Godfrey (Melcher-Dallas), Gauge Mongar (Murray), Eli Christensen (Ankeny Christian) and Triton Gwinn (Mormon Trail) were selected to the second team.
Jon Walter (Ankeny Christian), Ambrose Savage (Lamoni), Carter Lumbard (Diagonal), Cam Swars (Moulton-Udell), Holden Roberts (Twin Cedars), Zack Belden (Murray), Ty Hysell (Mormon Trail), Cole Hamilton (Moravia), Chase Ripperger (Melcher-Dallas) and Kennan Hinners (Seymour) were honorable mentions.
