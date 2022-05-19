(Underwood) -- A change of heart prompted Underwood senior Evan Honan to take his soccer talents to Nebraska Wesleyan next year.
"I'm super excited," Honan said. "It was a long road to figure out where I wanted to go. I went from not wanting to play college soccer to the dream coming back. I'm looking forward to seeing how it goes."
As his prep career wound down, Honan became uneasy with giving up on the sport. His involvement with Nebraska's Olympic Development Program helped his decision.
"We traveled to Memphis, and I played well," he said. "I got noticed by a couple of coaches there. It made me feel like I wanted to keep playing soccer and not stop. It gave me a confidence boost and solidified that I am good enough to play at the college level."
His ODP coach for that tournament was Nebraska Wesleyan head coach Brandon Bonilla, who liked what he saw from Honan.
"He asked me if I wanted to come on a college visit," he said. "I went there two or three times and played some pickup games there. It was a nice and comfortable environment."
Honan's familiarity with Bonillo and his experiences on his visit made Nebraska Wesleyan an easy choice.
"There were other schools, but I knew I wanted to go to Nebraska Wesleyan," he said. "It's a small campus in a big town. That made it nice. It felt right. It was a happy experience."
Honan has scored 13 goals while providing senior leadership for the Eagles this season.
"I feel like I bring out the best in my teammates," Honan said. "I enjoy trying to make the people around me better. I can control the field and help people be where they need to be."
Honan hopes to carry those leadership traits into the college level.
"I would love to make the NCAA Tournament," he said. "And I would love to start a couple of games in my freshman season."
Honan plans to study accounting at Nebraska Wesleyan. Check out the full interview below.