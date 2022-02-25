(Atlantic) -- A tough-nosed mentality and season-long growth led to successful results from the Atlantic-CAM wrestling program and earned Coach Tim Duff his second KMAland Wrestling Coach of the Year honor.
"I'm honored," Coach Duff said. "And it's not just me. It takes everyone pulling in the same direction to have a team that can compete at the state level. We are thankful and proud of the way the kids competed."
It was another successful year for the Trojans from both an individual and team standpoint.
In dual action, Atlantic-CAM went 22-8, qualified for the Class 2A State Dual Tournament and finished sixth.
"We know we probably weren't the most talented team at the state duals," Duff said. "Those duals were super competitive this year and proved they belong. We were right there with the best teams and competed hard."
Atlantic-CAM had six individual qualifiers, three state medalists and finished ninth in the Class 2A team standings. Their six state qualifiers were the second-most in program history.
"We were pleased with that," Duff said about the individual tournament. "As the season went on, we were wrestling our best. As a coach and coaching staff, that's all you can ask. You want to progress as the season goes on, and they did."
The Trojans traditionally wrestle their best in late January and early February. This year's team was no different, as they made massive strides.
"I think we'll remember this team for how far they grew," Duff said. "These guys competed hard and fought hard night out.
The always humble Duff has built a reputation around the Atlantic-CAM wrestling program. And it resembles the mantra of their head coach: polite, hard-working and tough-nosed.
"I don't think it's any secret that hard work always pays off in the sport of wrestling," Duff said. "We pride ourselves on being a well-conditioned team. We don't hide the fact we work hard, and we pride ourselves on being tougher than most. We put in a lot of long, hard hours to get where we are at."
A typical day during Atlantic-CAM's wrestling season features a morning run, a morning lift and an intense afternoon practice.
"We make sure we are busting our tails and working hard," Duff said. "When you get to the end of the season, that stuff pays off. The mental toughness you gain through hard work, dedication and sacrifice is how you finish the season with success. Our kids understand that the more you put in, the more you get out."
That philosophy was instilled in Duff by one of his mentors -- former Nodaway Valley Coach Larry Riley.
"Coach Riley always said hard work pays off," Duff said. "It still holds true today. The great thing about the sport of wrestling is that you get what you earn. The more you give to wrestling, the more it gives back to you."
Perhaps no wrestlers better exemplify Duff's style, coined as "Duff Tough" by many, than the Trojans' two senior medalists -- Ethan Follmann (126) and Kadin Stutzman (170).
Both were multi-year contributors and finished their careers as outstanding wrestlers.
Follmann (126) put together a respectable career with two state medals. He ended his time in an Atlantic-CAM singlet by winning his fifth-place match on an injured knee and being carried off the mat by his coaches.
Meanwhile, Stutzman accomplished every wrestler's dream and won the Class 2A 170-pound state championship. Stutzman had never medaled at state before this season.
He entered his senior year with lofty goals and shined throughout the season with titles at big tournaments such as the Council Bluffs Classic, John J. Harris Invitational and Hawkeye Ten.
Stutzman capped his career with a 2-1 win over Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan). Stutzman won his title match despite not scoring an offensive point and took the lead late in the third period, thanks to a stalling penalty on DeLeon.
"I worked hard during the season," Stutzman said after his championship. "Our coach pushes us so hard. I think we are one of the toughest schools in the state. That really showed in the last match."
"He really progressed during his career," Duff said about Stutzman.
Every new wrestling season brings uncertainty and questions, but one thing is likely in the 2022-23 season. The Atlantic-CAM wrestling program might not be a finished product in December, but they will be wrestling their best in January and February.
"We are down to 360 days until we are back at the State Wrestling Tournament," Duff said. "The clock is counting down again, and it's time to go back to work. The kids know if they want to get back and have success next season, they have to get back, get to work and get in the weight room."
Duff is the first two-time winner of this award. Check out his full interview below.
Previous KMAland Wrestling Coach of the Year Winners
2021: Dan Thompson (Logan-Magnolia)
2020: Tiegen Podliska (Red Oak)
2019: Tim Duff (Atlantic-CAM)
2018: Keefer Jensen (Missouri Valley)