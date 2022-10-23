(Kansas City) -- A career game from Mecole Hardman led the Chiefs to a 44-23 win over the 49ers on Sunday.
Hardman had two rushing touchdowns and also caught four balls for 32 yards and one score.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Justin Watson for scores.
Smith-Schuster led the receiving corps with seven snags for 124 yards while Marquez Valdez-Scantling added three catches for 111 yards. Isiah Pacheco led their rushing attack with 43 yards.
Juan Thornhill and Joshua Williams had interceptions, Chris Jones had two sacks and Frank Clark had 1.5, one of which resulted in a safety.