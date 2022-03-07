(Carroll) -- Harlan alum Randy Bissen has led the Carroll boys basketball program back at the state tournament.
The Tigers (16-8) worked through a tough substate bracket for their 12th trip in program history and first since 2010. The state tournament berth comes after a rocky regular season and postseason victories over Glenwood, Bishop Heelan Catholic, and Denison-Schleswig to run their win streak to eight games.
"We are excited to get to state," Bissen said. "This year has been crazy. We had some injuries, won a few games early on and then lost three games in a row."
"But we got everyone back now, we are healthy, and we are playing well. You preach that you want to be playing your basketball at the end of the season. We feel like we are doing that right now."
The Tigers have seven seniors on their roster. Kaleb Booth leads their deep senior class with 20.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 40% from 3. Nick Macke adds 10.5 points per game while Caden Kock (9.4 PPG), Evan Hammer (7.7 PPG), Tanner Gotto (6.1 PPG) and Ethan Lengeling (5.2 PPG) have also stepped up.
"Kaleb has been dominant for us all year," Bissen said. "But if you take him away, we have other guys. They're determined and excited. They've been working hard, and we like the balance. It will definitely be something we will need at the state tournament as well."
The Tigers open the Class 3A State Tournament against Dallas Center-Grimes (19-5). The two squads met on January 22nd, and Dallas Center-Grimes was a 53-50 winner in overtime.
"They are really well-coached," Bissen said. "But I think we match up with them. I think it will be a fun matchup. It should be a fun game both ways,"
Coach Bissen feels his team left opportunities on the floor during their first meeting.
"We played well and defended well," he said. "In the fourth quarter, we struggled to score and had some turnovers in overtime. We turned it over 24 times, so we hope to take care of the basketball."
Carroll/Dallas Center Grimes is a 2 p.m. tip on Tuesday. Check out the full interview with Bissen below.