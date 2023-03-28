(Odessa) -- Harlan alum Emily Brouse is thriving in a new atmosphere at Odessa College in Texas.
Brouse transferred from Iowa Western to Odessa following her freshman year of college.
“It started when I suffered my second knee injury in April,” Brouse said. “By then, I was kind of out of the season and looking for an opportunity and warmer weather.”
Brouse says she reached out to Odessa College head coach Jeff Jackson after surveying some of the national rankings.
“Odessa is extremely competitive,” she said. “Coming from the Midwest, the competition definitely increased. Softball is kind of big down here in Texas. I noticed last year that they were doing pretty well in the rankings, and they ended up going to the national tournament and placed third. I thought I would take my shot, and it ended up working.”
Brouse, who is the only Iowan on the roster, has focused on pitching at Odessa, striking out 71 while pitching to a 2.50 ERA over 56 innings in 13 appearances so far this season.
“I think I’ve definitely increased my play a little bit,” Brouse said. “I struggled in the first half of the preseason just getting back from injury and getting back mentally. I think I’ve settled in, got comfortable and really let loose.”
Brouse notes she has been combining her screwball well with her curveball, and she has added a changeup for the first time in her career.
“The (changeup) has been pretty successful for me,” she added. “I definitely haven’t utilized it much in my career, but Coach Jackson and Odessa has developed this pitch. I’m having success from it.”
During Brouse’s career at Harlan, she was a two-way star well-known for her power in the circle and at the plate. Now that she’s focusing almost solely on pitching, she is seeing the benefits.
“I think it’s definitely helped quite a bit,” she said. “In high school, I was definitely juggling trying to hit and trying to pitch at the same time. It’s hard to do both jobs, but in college it’s a lot easier to focus on one thing and really push that and perfect things.”
Brouse claimed the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Week in February after a dominant week in the circle. Another could be on the way this week, as she struck out 19 and allowed just three hits over 12 innings this past weekend. That included a no-hitter on Saturday against Western Texas College.
Those innings helped complete a weekend sweep for Odessa, which is now 28-4 with wins in 27 of their past 28 games.
“It’s amazing to be a part of it,” Brouse said. “We’re just a really competitive team and very hungry all the time. I think we definitely have great team chemistry and want the best for each other. We work hard day in and day out. We’re there practicing everyday and we gel well. We’re going to give it a good run in the national tournament this year.”
As a sophomore, Brouse has a decision ahead of her in terms of where she will play next season. That said, she’s focusing purely on the season at this point.
“I’m just focusing on the season right now,” she said. “Just letting recruiting take its place. I’ll definitely be moving on to the next level. Just not sure where yet.”
Listen to much more with Brouse from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review in the audio file below.