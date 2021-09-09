(KMAland) -- Former Harlan standout Nicole Lange originally planned to play just basketball at Buena Vista. As she winds down her time in Storm Lake, the senior is now solely focused on tennis.
“I played (basketball) two years under two different coaches,” Lange told KMA Sports. “Life happens sometimes, and I had to make a decision for what was best for me. I was recruited by some different places to play tennis, and BV was one of them. They asked if I would be interested in playing, and I joined after my freshman basketball season.”
Lange says she hasn’t looked back since, although the decision to give up basketball was a difficult one for her.
“It took me a long time,” Lange said. “COVID has been a really big interference. Last year, I was still with basketball, and I was a COVID exposure. I got kicked off campus, and in that time I made the decision”
Lange, who played in a combined 45 games over her two seasons with the Beavers basketball team, says she was in a “darker spot” with the sport.
“I had some thinking to do,” she said. “I was home, and I really didn’t have a thought of basketball across my mind. I said, ‘Well, this is a problem. This isn’t me.’ My whole life had been basketball, and the tables had turned. It wasn’t fair to me, my family and my team and coaches to have someone on the team that wasn’t fully in the head space for it.”
After several difficult conversations, Lange devoted the athletic side of her life to tennis. And while there was another two-week break after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to this season, things are starting to look up for the former Cyclone standout.
Lange – playing No. 1 for the Beavers – recently picked up an impressive 6-1, 6-7, 11-9 win over Grand View No. 1 Sofia Ordinteva.
“I hadn’t touched a racket in two weeks, and I came out and upset this girl,” Lange said. “That felt really good. My doubles match was a little rough, but when singles came around I really grabbed another gear.”
Speaking of doubles, Lange is teamed up at the No. 1 spot with another former KMAlander in former Shenandoah standout Alexis McGinnis.
“This is our second or third year playing together,” Lange said. “We’ve had some pretty good runs, and we can finally get into a full rhythm. It was kind of tough playing together when I had been gone, and it kind of got away from us. I don’t think we’re going to let that happen again.”
Lange, McGinnis and the rest of the Buena Vista tennis team will be back in action on Friday at Simpson. Listen to the full interview with Lange from Thursday’s Upon Further Review below.