(Atchison) -- The Benedictine football program made a deep postseason run this year under the guidance of a former KMAlander.
The Ravens (11-2), led by Harlan alum and Northwest Missouri State great Joel Osborn, finished the year in the NAIA quarterfinals.
"We had a great season," Osborn said. "I'm really blessed to be here at Benedictine. Our conference prepared us well for the playoffs."
The Ravens dropped a 44-42 thriller to Grand View in week two, then followed with 10 consecutive wins before bowing out after a quarterfinal loss to Indiana Wesleyan. The Ravens' successful season earned the former star Northwest Missouri State quarterback the 2022 Heart of America Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.
"We played complementary football," Osborn said. "Defensively, we improved so much. It was fun to watch us do it with homegrown kids. We were so much better on defense. That was the biggest thing that impacted us as a team. We were so consistent every week. We didn't circle anyone on our schedule. We just talked about going 1-0 each week. We did a great job with that."
The 2022 season was Osborn's second at the Atchison, Kansas-based school. This year was much smoother than his debut at Benedictine. His first season – a 7-4 campaign – was unorthodox due to COVID.
"We were still playing in the spring of 2021, so that was different," he said. "That was the biggest difference. A year ago at this time, we were building towards this year. When I got here, we didn't get into our offseason until the summer of 2021. That's a lot less time."
Another year of getting acclimated to the ins and outs of the program benefitted the Ravens this year.
"The expectations were more clear for our kids," Osborn said. "Our mentality was to impose our will in whatever we were doing. It came out this season. Everything we did in the darkness showed in the light."
With two years under him at Benedictine, the expectations are high heading into year three.
"Our kids bought in this offseason," Osborn said. "We wanted to be a player-led team, and that's not easy. We worked on that a lot this offseason."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Osborn.