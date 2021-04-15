(Harlan) -- Harlan has turned to one of their own to take over one of the state's most prominent baseball programs.
Heath Stein, a 2004 Harlan graduate, was recently approved by the Harlan School Board to become their new head baseball coach.
Stein replaces legendary Harlan skipper Steve Daeges, who decided to call it a career after 27 years, 718 wins, 16 state tournament berths and three titles.
"I had great experiences at Harlan," Stein said. "I've bounced around a little bit, but it's great to be back."
Stein played baseball at Iowa Central Community College, followed by a stint at Grand View. He served as an assistant coach at Carlisle, ADM and Southeast Polk before returning to Harlan six years ago.
The heir to KMAland's most-accomplished baseball program was a part of Harlan's dominant athletic success in the early part of the 21st century. Those experiences, and legendary coaches such as Daeges, Mitch Osborn and Curt Bladt, motivated him to pursue a coaching career.
"The guys I played for growing up in this town had an impact on me," Stein said.
Coaching is in Stein's family bloodlines. His brother, Eric, is currently the head coach at Iowa Central.
Stein feels his experience as an assistant under Daeges, Jason Book (ADM), Scott Belger (Southeast Polk) and Dave Dirkx (Carlisle) prepared him for the opportunity.
"I knew when I came back here that I could potentially take over when coach (Daeges) decided to hang it up," he said. "I had been preparing. I have a shoebox full of stuff. I saved documents and ideas. When you're an assistant, you formulate ideas and things you might like. When the opportunity came about, the shoebox got pulled out. I started going through a bunch of things to prepare."
Stein is aware that replacing a legend like Daeges is a tall task.
"He's done quite a job throughout his 27 years," Stein said. "The numbers are mind-blowing. I will definitely have my work cut out for me to come close to anywhere near what he's done."
Despite the pressure, Stein says this a dream job.
"I'm very fortunate to be back," he said. "I get to be around people in a place I really care about. It is special and tradition-rich. I'm ready to do my best."
The first-year head coach says he isn't planning to re-invent the wheel and will focus on what has made Harlan a baseball powerhouse.
"Do the simple things and little things right. Throw strikes, make plays, run the bases well and be a scrappy bunch. We don't have a bunch of guys that hit the ball over the wall a bunch. We don't ask anything special, but do simple better."
Stein made his comments on Thursday's Upon Further Review. Hear the full interview below.