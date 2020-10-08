(Harlan) -- The final KMAX-Stream Game of the Week of the 2020 regular season will feature a pair of state-ranked unbeatens vying for the Class 3A District 9 championship when Harlan hosts Lewis Central.
"It's going to be an exciting game," Harlan Coach Todd Bladt said. "It's going to be an exciting environment. They've got a really good team."
The Cyclones enter the contest at 6-0 and are ranked No. 2 in Class 3A in the latest poll released by Radio Iowa. They are also ranked second in the KMAland 3A/4A Power Rankings behind...Lewis Central.
Harlan has posted victories this season over Grinnell, Pella, Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig, Carroll and Creston by an average score of 30-13. Their first three victories came over previously ranked state teams. While they've made their trek to 6-0 look easy, Coach Bladt admits his team still has some areas to improve on.
"We have yet to really win the turnover margin," Bladt said. "We'd like to get that in our favor. That's something we need to get turned around."
Aside from the turnover margin, Harlan's defense has been stellar, led by Division I prospect Will McLaughlin, who has a team-high 33.5 tackles. The Cyclones have also shown an ability to get to the quarterback with 11 sacks this season,m led by four from junior Jameson Bieker.
Offensively, sophomore quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer has pioneered the offense with 1,386 passing yards and 14 scores. The ground game has been paced by the trio of Mason Griffith, Brenden Bartley and William Kenkel. In total, the Cyclones have churned for 1,011 yards at the tune of 4.4 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns.
Friday night's showdown with Lewis Central has seemed inevitable all season while both teams navigated their way through dominant undefeated seasons.
Last season, the Cyclones stunned Lewis Central with a 14-6 upset for their first win over the Titans since 2015.
While it would not be upset by any means this year, the Cyclones will have their hands full. LC is rife with weapons, highlighted by quarterback Jonah Pomrenke, running back Logan Katzer and tight end Thomas Fidone -- a Nebraska commit.
"They do have some athletes," Bladt said. "By some, I mean quite a few. Pomrenke is impressive. Katzer is a thunder-thumper. He (Fidone) is a very versatile player and we got to make sure we keep eyes on him."
Bladt hints that his team won't be afraid to take some chances against LC's bevy of playmakers.
"You are always going to give up something," Bladt said. "So you have to take calculated risks. We are going to do so here and there. Hopefully, they turn out for us."
When the Cyclones have the ball, they will have to find the holes in a Lewis Central offense that has allowed only 65 points through five games, paced by Division I prospect Hunter Deyo.
"Boy, they are big up front," Bladt said. "They like to get up field and cause some disruptions. They don't like to give up many points. We have to get off the ball and play physical. Keeping them out of the backfield, getting off the ball and hitting our spots and assignments is what we got to do on Friday."
If the Cyclones are to come out on top, Bladt feels it will come to do the one thing that has been a staple to Harlan football throughout the years, but has not necessarily been their strong suit this season.
"We've got to be able to run the ball," he said. "Running the ball will open up the passing game."
Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini will have the call of Lewis Central/Harlan Friday night on the KMAX-Stream. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:45 with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Bladt can be heard below.