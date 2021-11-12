(Harlan) -- Harlan's quest for their 13th state championship in program history continues on Saturday when the Cyclones play in their 29th state semifinal contest in program history.
"We are blessed," said Harlan Coach Todd Bladt. "We are enjoying the moment, but we are getting to work. Any time you get to the UNI-Dome, every team you face is going to be the best team you've seen all year. We are excited, but the only thing we are worried about is the next play.
The Cyclones (11-0) returned to Cedar Falls with a dominant 38-0 quarterfinal win over Nevada. The offense scored five touchdowns and recorded 319 yards in the win while the defense was flawless again, containing Nevada's offense to only 117 yards on 48 plays.
The shutout was the fourth consecutive for Harlan's defense, which hasn't allowed a point since their 58-30 win over ADM on October 8th. The consistent offense coupled with the stingy defense has Coach Bladt feeling like his team is playing their best football at the moment.
"We are starting to hit our stride," he said. "Our defense is outstanding. The coaches have done a fantastic job, and the guys are playing for each other. They are working together and are a force to be reckoned with over there."
Bladt feels the defense might not have reached its ceiling yet, which could be bad news for opponents.
"They're still looking for improvement. There's always a facet we can improve, and I know the defense has looked at some mistakes and will try to correct those to put the best product on the field that we can on Saturday."
Harlan's shutout of Nevada came against quarterback James Edwards, a 1,000-yard passer and rusher. Their attempt at a fifth consecutive shutout comes against dual-threat quarterback: Humboldt's Caden Matson.
Matson has 2,441 passing yards, 1,543 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns this year and has been the main cog in the Wildcats turnaround from 2-7 to 11-0 in just two seasons.
"He's the best we've seen," Bladt said. "Any time you have that threat, you have to do your job and trust the guys around you. That's going to be the charge for the defense. It's going to come down to getting the job done to the best of your abilities."
On offense, Bladt hopes his unit, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by BCMoore, takes advantage of its bevy of playmakers such as quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer, running back Aidan Hall and receivers Joey Moser, Connor Frame and Jacob Birch.
"If we can hit some big plays and protect the quarterback, that will open up the run game," Bladt said. "Almost every game comes down to the trenches, so the line will be a key factor for who has the upper hand."
Hear live play-by-play of Harlan/Humboldt on Saturday at 7:00 with Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore on KMA 960. Check out the full interview with Coach Bladt below.