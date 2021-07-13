(Harlan) -- Seventy-two hours removed from a nail-biting win over their fiercest rival, the Harlan softball team will face the defending Class 4A champion with a trip to state at stake for the second consecutive year.
The Cyclones (26-11) advanced to a regional final with a 4-3 win over Denison-Schleswig on Saturday that started six hours ahead of schedule due to the likelihood of inclement weather.
"It was a tough go-around," Coach Toshia Kasperbauer said. "We had massive rain the night before. Our grounds crew was phenomenal and we started six hours earlier."
The Cyclones and Lady Monarchs put on a fine display of matinee softball, which ended with Harlan earning the walk-off win behind an RBI single from Kate Heithoff in the seventh inning.
"We kept chipping away, and were able to take care of it," Kasperbauer said. "It was nail-biting. We talked in the huddle about the nerves taking over. We talked about being relaxed and chipping away. We took every swing like we did every time. They needed that confidence."
While Heithoff's game-winning hit will forever be in the forefront of Harlan softball lore, it was senior Kennedy Kjergaard's triple that set the stage for the go-ahead run.
Kjergaard is one of five seniors on the Cyclones' roster, alongside Julia Schechinger, Miranda Goetz, Madison Schumacher and Emily Brouse.
"They have stepped as leaders all year," Kasperbauer said. "They want to share that leadership and have done a nice job at settling things down. They've brought young girls on as part of them, and that's been helpful. A lot of these girls have played together for a long time, so they know what each other's tendencies are. This is where they want to be and what they've worked for. We've been preparing."
Last year, the Cyclones reached a regional final before falling to defending state champion Carlisle. The opponent is different, but the moniker is the same as Coach Kasperbauer's squad preps for Winterset (33-7). The Huskies returned all but one contributor from last year's state championship squad.
Dethroning a champion to reach state for the first time since 2010 is a daunting task for the Cyclones, but Kasperbauer feels her team is ready for the challenge.
"You just want to play your game," she said. "We've got to play what we've done all year. We can hit the ball. We know that. We just want to go in play our game, and do what we need to do to come out with a victory."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Kasperbauer.