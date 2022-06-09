(Harlan) -- The Harlan baseball team has leaned on a deep pitching rotation in their first 10 games. Now they hope to warm up the bats as they head into a busy stretch.
The Cyclones (8-2, 4-1) have rolled off wins over Sioux City North (twice), LeMars, ADM, Creston (twice), Denison-Schleswig and Kuemper Catholic to start their season.
"We're feeling good about ourselves," said Harlan Coach Heath Stein. "But we also know we need to make a lot of improvements. It's a day-by-day process. We're getting into the thick of things and making adjustments as we go."
Harlan went 16-16 last year in their first season under Stein. In hindsight, Stein says that season set the stage for their strong start this year.
"A lot of guys were new to the varsity scene last year," he said. " And I had to get comfortable in my new role. We learned from the lumps we took last year and are reaping the benefits this year."
The Cyclones returned two-thirds of their daily lineup from a year ago. Seniors Joey Moser, Luke Musich and Alex Monson provide a veteran presence for Harlan's offense this season.
Moser -- a five-year starter -- is hitting .276 and has drawn a team-high 11 walks. Monson and Musich are three-year starters. Monson and Musich have combined to drive 14 RBI while hitting .300 and .125, respectively.
"Their leadership has been beneficial," Stein said. "They're getting comfortable in their role as senior leaders."
Sophomore Cade Sears has been a bright spot with a .371 average and a team-high 13 RBI, and junior Stephen Leinen is hitting .400 with 10 RBI.
Quinn Koester has a .379 average with seven RBI, and Teagon Kasperbauer (.375, 8 RBI), Cael Goshorn (.300, 8 RBI) and Matthew Sorfonden (.200, 7 RBI) also contribute to a Harlan offense that hits .285 with a .444 on-base percentage and averages 8.1 runs per game.
"We're taking what teams give us," Stein said. "We've drawn quite a few walks (51). Our batting average is not outstanding, but we're working on our approaches and swings. That's the process. Hopefully, things start to click."
On the mound, Kasperbauer has yet to surrender an earned run in 8 1/3 innings, while Ernst has emerged as a future star with a 0.60 ERA, 17 strikeouts and a 3-0 record in 11 2/3 innings, and Monson has a 2-0 record with a 1.09 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings.
"Our depth is good," Stein said about his pitching rotation. "And I really like how our guys compete on the mound."
The Cyclones have plenty of positives to build on as they head into a busy stretch with eight games in the next seven days. However, Coach Stein feels his team's pitching depth is in their favor.
"A lot of teams could be in trouble with a stretch like that, but I feel confident with the number of guys we have that can throw strikes. I think we'll get a lot of good outings and performances on the mound."
While he's confident in their pitching depth, Stein wants to see more growth at the dish.
"I'm looking for us to come around a bit at the plate," he said. "That's our expectation moving forward."
The Cyclones return to action on Thursday with a doubleheader against St. Albert.
They continue their busy slate with games against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Carlisle on Saturday, a doubleheader with Glenwood on Monday and conference contests with Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday and Thursday (June 16th), respectively.
Check out the full interview with Coach Stein below.