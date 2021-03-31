(Harlan) -- A career spanning 27 years, 718 wins, 16 state tournament trips and three state titles has come to a close for Harlan baseball coach Steve Daeges.
Daeges, a KMAland baseball legend, announced his retirement on Friday.
"I had been thinking about it the last couple of years," Daeges said. "I'm getting older. I liked the idea of having a summer off and watching my grandkids. They are starting to play sports, and I wanted to be more involved. I'm looking forward to those days where I can sit back in a lawn chair and watch."
The decision to retire was not an easy one.
"Baseball's been a big part of my life since I was five," he said. "That was the hardest thing to give up."
However, Daeges says he had a pretty good idea Harlan's Class 3A substate loss to Dallas Center-Grimes would be his final game.
"The bus trips are getting longer," he said. "They are wearing me out. I just thought this year would be a great time to step out of the way."
He left the program in good hands.
"Whoever they give the job to is going to step into one of the best 3A programs in the state," he said.
Daeges, a Harlan grad, played semi-pro baseball in the summer but had not coached baseball before coming to Harlan. He started his career as a football coach at Ashland-Greenwood and spent 15 years there before coming home when the baseball job opened."
"A good friend of mine in Harlan talked me into checking on the baseball opening," he said. "He thought it would be a good fit. I coached 14 or 15 years before I coached baseball, but you couldn't find a better place to step into."
Dominance ensued.
Daeges led the Cyclones to 718 wins over the next 27 seasons -- the 20th most in state history.
Harlan had only reached the state tournament twice before Daeges' arrival. It only took him a couple of years to led them to the state tournament when they did so in 1995. They followed it with 15 more appearances in the next 23 years and state titles in 1996, 2003 and 2016.
According to the Iowa High School Athletic Association's records, Daeges' 16 state tournament trips are third in state history.
Despite the accolades, Daeges is quick to give the credit elsewhere.
"It starts with good athletes," he said. "That's the first thing I noticed in my first year was how athletic the kids were. I think the consistency of the coaching was a big key also. I can't thank everybody that helped. It was not a one-man show behind the success we've had in Harlan."
With an accomplished career comes tons of memories.
"There's a lot of memories," Daeges said. "Good and bad, but most of them are good. You'd have to sit out there for a couple of weeks to look back on all the memories I have."
Daeges says the things he's proudest of are coaching his sons (Zach & Matt) and the vast amount of his former players that now coach themselves.
The list includes Glenwood Athletic Director Jeff Bissen, Underwood boys basketball coach Brad Blum, Benedictine College football coach Joel Osborn, Iowa Central baseball coach Eric Stein and many others.
"That makes a guy feel pretty good that the guys that played in our program stayed in coaching," he said. "I have a strong bond with the coaches I played for. I hope my players feel the same with me."
The legendary skipper has a message to those coaches, and others.
"Just be yourself," he said. "Don't try to be some coach you played under. Do the things you would and do them right. You'll know what's right and wrong. Teach it the right way, and don't be afraid to reach out for help. Be your own man, and everything will be fine."
The complete interview with Daeges can be heard below.