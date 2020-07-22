(Harlan) -- The Harlan baseball team has not missed the state tournament in back-to-back years since 2009 and 2010. They will look to keep that streak alive Wednesday night when they face Dallas Center-Grimes.
The Cyclones earned the opportunity at their 19th trip to the state tournament courtesy of a 13-3 victory over Denison-Schleswig in a district final. The Cyclones' 10-run win over their Hawkeye Ten rival was a far-cry from their 2-0 and 1-0 wins over the Monarchs this season.
"It was kind of a rare game for us," Coach Steve Daeges said. "We didn't expect the offensive output. That was somewhat unusual for us."
The Cyclones' bats have been streaking lately with scoring outputs of 11, 9, 9 and 13 over the course of their last four games. Coach Daeges feels the key to their improvements has been the experience gained by a rather youthful lineup.
"You hope it's the fact we are getting more at-bats," he said. "I know the bottom of our order is very young. I think those guys are starting to put the ball in play more and our pitch selection has been a lot better."
Daeges has also seen his young roster improve defensively.
"We're starting to settle in," he said. "Some of the young kids are starting to make some of the plays they didn't make earlier in the year."
Harlan (14-3) has only one senior in their regular lineup, but it's an important one in Connor Bruck.
Bruck has raked for the Cyclones at the plate while also providing a strong presence on the bump.
He is currently hitting .537 on the year while posting a 4-1 record, 1.25 ERA and 40 strikeouts.
"It's been a long time since someone has had a year like Connor," Daeges said. "We're looking for a good outing for him."
Cade Sears, Alex Monson, Teagon Kasperbauer, Trey Gross, Franz Reisz, Joey Moser and Brenden Bartley have all key pieces for the Cyclones, too.
Last year, the Cyclones saw their streak of eight consecutive trips to the state tournament snapped because of a loss to ADM in a substate final. This year they look to start a new streak, but will have to get by one of Class 3A's top pitchers to do so in DCG's Logan Smith.
Smith -- a South Dakota State commit -- is 7-0 on the season with a 0.34 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 41 innings. Smith did not pitch for the Mustangs in their 5-4 loss to Harlan on July 7th. The Cyclones are aware that they will have their hands full and will need to do what few teams have been able to do this year, which is get runs off Smith.
"I have heard a lot of good things about him from a lot of coaches," Daeges said. "If you look at his numbers, they're just jaw-dropping. We're going to have our hands full with him."
KMA Sports will be in Dallas Center Wednesday night with the call of Harlan/DGC, which can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini at around 7 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Daeges can be heard below.