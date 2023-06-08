(Harlan) -- Harlan baseball let a few games slip away early, but the Cyclones have found a rhythm after an 0-5 start.
The Cyclones (6-6) opened the season with losses to Sioux City North (twice), LeMars, Sioux City East and ADM. They've since rattled off wins over Bishop Heelan, Creston (twice), Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic and Atlantic and are currently on a three-game win streak.
"Our schedule out of the gate was tough," Harlan head coach Heath Stein said. "We've figured some things out about ourselves, and the guys are battling. It's fun to watch."
The Cyclones have been in seven games decided by three runs or less.
"Our lineup knows we're never out of it," Stein said. "We have guys that can get on, over and in. Grinding out these tight ball games shows the depth of our lineup."
Sophomore Hayden Soma leads the offense with a .389 average and six RBI. Matthew Sorfonden (.378, 10 RBI), Stephen Leinen (.375, 14 RBI), Cael Goshorn (.371, 16 RBI), Cade Sears (.297, 7 RBI), Quinn Koesters (.279, 10 RBI), Brett Heese (.256, 9 RBI), Josef Reisz (.240, 5 RBI) and Weston Reisz (.071, 3 RBI) also contribute to the lineup.
"We're having good approaches," Stein said. "We're eliminating strikeouts. A big part of the high school game is putting the ball in play and making the other team make plays. Top to bottom, the guys have been doing a good job of executing in their approach."
Harlan has used 11 different pitchers this season. Braydon Ernst has thrown a team-high 18 1/3 innings with a 3.82 ERA and 12 strikeouts while Stephen Leinen (15 1/3 IP, 6.39 ERA), Quinn Koesters (10 2/3 IP, 0.66 ERA), Brock Lemerick (10 1/3 IP, 3.39 ERA) and Franz Reisz (9 IP, 10.89 ERA) lead the rotation.
The Cyclones had a knack for surrendering walks in their 0-5 start but have limited those recently.
"The pitching at the start of the season wasn't great," Stein said. "But our bullpen has been good. The depth has been tested. The guys will continue to get better."
Harlan hopes to continue their winning ways Thursday night when they face St. Albert in a doubleheader. The Cyclones get Carlisle and Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Fort Dodge on Saturday and have a pivotal Hawkeye Ten Conference doubleheader with Glenwood on Monday.
"We're in the middle of our grind," Stein said. "We just need to stay focused and work on the things we haven't done well. We'll continue to get better. Hopefully, we're playing our best ball in early July."
Hear the full interview with Coach Stein below.