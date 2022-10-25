(Harlan) -- Harlan's quest for a 14th state championship begins Friday as the 3A No. 1 Cyclones embark on their 41st playoff appearance.
The Cyclones have missed the postseason only twice in the last 41 seasons, securing their latest trip with an 8-1 regular season.
As you might expect from a program accustomed to playoff games, it's business as usual.
"We're taking it one play and one day at a time," Coach Todd Bladt said.
The Cyclones opened the season with a three-point loss to 4A No. 1 Lewis Central. They've since rebounded with eight wins by an average of 43.8 points per game.
"We've practiced hard and had good focus," Bladt said. "We try to do better each week. The kids respond and understand what the expectations are. That's what we're going to keep trying to do. You focus on improvement. That puts you in the best position to have guys playing together."
The Cyclones' offense has been a fine-tuned machine behind the guidance of senior quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer. The reigning KMAland 3A/4A/5A has slung it for 1,984 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing 63.1% of his passes with only two interceptions. Both of Kasperbauer's interceptions came in the season-opening loss to Lewis Central.
"He's focused on what needs to get done on the field," Bladt said. "His decision-making has steadily gotten better. If he limits mistakes, that allows us to be successful on Friday nights."
Kasperbauer isn't starving for weapons. Junior Cade Sears has 28 catches for 757 yards and 13 scores, Aidan Hall has 31 snags for 601 yards and 10 scores, and Jacob Birch is their red zone threat with 22 catches for 403 yards and five scores.
Perhaps the most dangerous part of Harlan's explosive offense is their continually growing rushing attack. The Cyclones have run the ball more than they've passed this year and produced 1,354 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground. Hall leads the stable with 390 yards and seven touchdowns while Noah Schmitz (329 yards, 5 TDs), William Kenkel (296 yards, 9 TDs), Bradley Curren (201 yards, 1 TD) and Lukas Francis (143 yards, 2 TDs) also contribute.
"We are lethal through the air, but we want to establish the run game," Bladt said. "If you want to go on a playoff run, you need some guys that can ground and pound it."
The Cyclones' defense faced four playoff teams in the regular season -- Lewis Central, Glenwood, ADM and Creston. They held those four to 63 total points and the latter three to only 33.
"Our defensive coaches are fantastic," Bladt said. "They give good game plans, and our kids buy in. We're going to ask a lot of them. Hopefully, they step up. I believe they can."
Harlan enters the Class 3A postseason as the top seed and the clear favorite to win the state title. They begin that quest on Friday against MOC-Floyd Valley.
The Dutchmen enter the playoff at 6-3, but their three losses came by a combined four points. MOC-Floyd Valley is balanced offensively, with 1,292 passing yards and 1,254 rushing yards.
Sophomore quarterback Blake Aalbers has completed 63.9% of his passes for 1,259 yards and 12 touchdowns. Four different runners have at least four touchdowns. Ayden Klein is their featured back with 548 yards and six scores on 95 totes.
However, Bladt feels pounding the rock is their preference.
"They like to run the ball, and they have different guys that run the ball," he said. "They're pretty balanced like us. There are some things on the field we have to see and react to quickly. If we can slow down their run game, make some plays in coverage and get some heat on their quarterback, good things will happen."
Bladt -- a former college offensive lineman -- feels Friday's game will comes down to the trenches.
"They have some hard-nosed kids," he said. "Up north, they're tough. If we can handle their line, that will be the difference-maker. That's what they are looking at, too. A lot of what happens on Friday night is dictated by the line."
Kent Poncelow has reports from Harlan as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out KMA Sports' postseason coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Bladt.