(Harlan) -- The Harlan boys track squad has not let their young team prevent them from having a productive season.
"We are excited about what's going on here," Coach Sam Brummer said. "We have really tested ourselves with the best meets we could get into."
Coach Brummer feels his team's tough slate has prepared them for a postseason push.
"We feel we are pretty battle-tested," he said. "We have put our kids through a lot. We like where we are."
Despite their progress, Brummer admits his team has surprised him in some facets.
"I don't know if I knew what to expect coming into the year," he said. "We have 29 kids out. About 19 of them are freshmen or sophomores that have never competed at the varsity level. It was tough to gauge what we had. We had an idea, and some surprises. If you told me where we at right now is where we would be at the beginning of the year, I would be tickled pink."
Sophomore Aidan Hall has been a pleasant surprise in the sprints for the Cyclones. Hall, a Drake Relays qualifier, has a 100-meter time of 11.16.
"We knew he would be fast and compete in a lot of events, but we are pleased with his development," Brummer said.
Michael Erlmeier is a former Drake Relays qualifier for the Cyclones in the long jump and has gradually returned from injury. Will McLaughlin, an Iowa State football commit, has partnered with Jameson Bieker to give the Cyclones a formidable duo in the throws.
Trey Gross has put down some stellar times in the distance events. Fransz Reisz, Brenden Eggerss, Will Neuharth and Mason Griffith have done whatever Coach Brummer has asked of them.
"The overall willingness from everyone to do their part and compete is all we ask from them," he said. "We feel they are doing well."
Harlan's youth and success has them excited for what's ahead of them in this season and beyond.
"We think a lot of the freshman and sophomores can help us get a lot of things to state," Brummer said. "We are excited to build the program back up, but we also excited for this year's team to see if we can make a dent. There's just overall excitement around the program right now."
The Cyclones return to competition on Tuesday in Carlisle. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Brummer.