(Glenwood) — The Harlan boys basketball team led from start-to-finish and pulled away late for a dominant 71-49 Hawkeye Ten win over Glenwood Tuesday night.
The Class 3A No. 4 Cyclones (5-0) kept their hot start to the season going, scoring 12 of the first 16 points in the contest.
"It was a rock solid win in a hostile environment," said Harlan Head Coach Mitch Osborn. "Glenwood has a great team and (Coach) Curt (Schulte) does a great job. They lost Ryan Blum, but that team is really, really good."
Harlan led 21-11 after one quarter and extended their lead to 33-20 at the halftime break. In the second half, the Rams got within 10 at 45-35 with 2:21 left in the third. Harlan responded with an 8-0 run to close the quarter and take a 53-35 lead.
In the fourth, Harlan was able to hold Glenwood at arm’s length and get the win.
Bradley Curren paced the Cyclones with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Connor Frame added 18 points. Franz Reisz came off the bench with 12 points and five rebounds.
"I think (Franz Reisz) was the story of the game for us," said Osborn. "He came in and was physical and tough on the boards. He finished shots inside when Aidan Hall was in foul trouble. That was a big, big key for us."
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Osborn and Curren in a video interview you can view below.
Glenwood was led by Caden Johnson, who scored all 15 of his points in the second half.