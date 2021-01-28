(Harlan) -- The twists and turns of the Harlan boys basketball team's season will continue on Thursday and Friday with a pair of salty Hawkeye Ten battles while the Cyclones try to snap a four-game losing streak.
"It's been up and down," Coach Mitch Osborn said. "We've been struggling since Christmas."
The Cyclones opened the season at 5-3, but have since suffered defeats to St. Albert, Glenwood, Atlantic and Boys Town to drop to 5-7.
"We just haven't been scoring," Osborn said of his team's recent woes. "But our guys have stepped up. We have some quality wins. We've won some close games, but lost some. That's what makes or breaks your season. We just have to keep fighting and clawing."
Harlan has uncharacteristically struggled from three, where they are only shooting 25 percent at the moment.
"We just have to continue shooting in practice," Osborn said. "We've got good shooters. We've also missed some bunnies. We just can't seem to combine them together. Against Atlantic, we had 11 total minutes where we didn't score points. You can't go 11 minutes without scoring and expect to beat a good team like Atlantic.
The first blow to the Cyclones' season came early when starter Michael Erlmeier was sidelined with a broken fibula.
"He's a 15 to 20-point scorer for us," Osborn said. "Losing him was a devastating loss, but we have a chance to get him back. He's not near 100 percent, but him at 75 percent is better than a lot of guys at 100. Hopefully, he can start helping us out next week."
Connor Frame leads Harlan with 14.6 points per game while Bradley Curren (11 PPG), Will McLaughlin (9.9 PPG) and Aidan Hall (8.3 PPG) have also been heavily involved in the offense.
"We are making inside shots with Will and Aidan," Osborn said. "We just have to keep working and grinding. There are no gimmes."
While the Cyclones are looking to regain some mojo, it won't be easy with a rigorous schedule featuring Denison-Schleswig, Creston, Greene County, Kuemper Catholic, Lewis Central, Atlantic, Creston and Carroll before embarking on postseason play.
Harlan begins their downhill stretch with back-to-back tilts against Denison-Schleswig (Thursday) and Creston (Friday). Coach Osborn is hopeful his team can turn the positive things they have recently done into some victories
"We have been playing hard," he said. "Defensively, we have been playing pretty darn good. It's just the consistency on the offensive side."
Trevor Maeder will have the call of Creston/Harlan Friday night on KMA 960.
The complete interview with Coach Osborn can be heard below.