(Harlan) -- The first game of the season did not go as planned for the Harlan boys soccer team, but there was a lot they took away from it.
The Cyclones opened their season on Thursday with a 3-2 loss to Treynor. Despite the loss, the Cyclones were just thankful to hit the pitch.
"It felt good," Coach Dave Voge said. "Everybody was excited."
Treynor scored in the first minute of the game, but Harlan eventually found a rhythm.
"I thought we played well," Voge said. "It will take some time, but we will get there."
Harlan was a substate finalist two years ago. Unfortunately, 17 members of that team have graduated.
"Last year, we were pretty loaded with a lot of seniors," Voge said. "We were really looking forward to it before we got shut down. The players aren't used to playing with each other. It will be a work in progress, but I saw a lot of good things."
Voge says this year's approach is to build and be a much better team in May.
"We are testing things out and seeing who works well with each other," he said. "Our schedule is pretty tough in the beginning. It will be a tough start, but a learning experience for us."
Ashton Lyon, Ian Shelton, Jesse Schwery, Connor Frame and Caleb Smith are key playmakers for Harlan. Konnor Leinen is one of the top returning goalkeepers in KMAland and will anchor the Cyclones defense.
Voge feels his team's quickness will be their strength.
"We definitely have a lot of speed," he said. "If we can our ball control down and passing, we will be fine. We have some good players that can finish. We just have to give them the opportunity."
Confidence and improvement are the two focal points for the Cyclones early in the season.
"Since we are inexperienced, we want to keep our confidence up and get better throughout," Voge said. "Every game we play, we want to get a little bit better, so we can compete when the playoffs come."
The Cyclones return to action on Tuesday when they face Lewis Central.
Click below to hear the full interview with Voge.