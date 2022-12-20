(Clarinda) -- The Harlan girls pulled away late while the Harlan boys displayed wire-to-wire dominance in a sweep of Clarinda Tuesday night.
GIRLS: Harlan 47 Clarinda 34
Harlan secured their fifth consecutive win with a 16-2 fourth-quarter run against Clarinda Tuesday night.
The win -- which moved the Cyclones to 5-2 overall -- came on the heels of some much-needed halftime adjustments.
"I thought Clarinda did a good job in the first half," Coach Zach Klaassen said. "Everybody was flat-footed. It looked like we didn't have any energy. Going into halftime, we said we had to perk it up a bit. I thought we did a good job of that."
"First half, we didn't play to the best of our abilities," junior Erica Rust said. "Our talk got a lot better. That helped us get the win."
Rust led Harlan's offensive efforts with 15 points.
"They got into a 1-3-1," Rust said. "We adjusted. Once we started knocking shots down, it went our way."
Rust started the game on an impressive note, posting Harlan's first eight points. The Cyclones took a 10-8 lead into halftime, but Clarinda outscored them 16-9 in the second quarter to take a 24-19 lead into the break.
The halftime deficit prompted adjustments. The Cyclones battled back and tied the contest at 29 after three quarters. Then they finished the game on a 16-2 run to turn a 32-31 Clarinda lead into a 47-34 victory.
"We kept at it," Klaassen said. "Erica got some easy buckets early. Then we found her again in the second half. We got a little more comfortable on offense and played the way we wanted. We got more penetration and got some easy buckets that way."
Aubrey Schwieso added 12 points for Harlan.
Taylor Cole paced Clarinda with 11 points, while Bailey Nordyke and Kyle Meier posted six points apiece. The Cardinals head into 2023 at 3-6. They return to action on January 3rd against Creston.
Harlan's win gives them some momentum heading into the new year. They'll need it when they face Lewis Central (January 3rd) and Glenwood (January 6th) in crucial Hawkeye Ten Conference battles.
"We're feeling good," Klaassen said. "We've got to get healthy. We'll get everybody healthy, so we can get the ball rolling."
Click below to hear interviews with Rust and Klaassen.
BOYS: Harlan 80 Clarinda 54
Harlan never trailed in an impressive rout of Clarinda (4-4) Tuesday night. The Cyclones (5-1) relied on a fast start and 11 3-pointers to snag the victory.
"We knew coming in we needed to bring a heavy inside presence," Harlan assistant coach Kevin Osborn told KMA Sports. "We had to control the offensive and defensive glass."
The Cyclones opened the game with four quick 3-pointers and took a 20-5 lead into the second quarter.
"It goes to show the senior leadership we have," Osborn said. "We don't give anybody the red light. As long as your hands and feet are set, let it fly."
The Cyclones grew their lead to 41-11 at halftime and never looked back en route to the 26-point win.
"We have a bunch of athletes," senior Teagon Kasperbauer said. "We all make plays. If you get the ball in their hands, somebody will get the job done."
Kasperbauer started Harlan's scoring frenzy with a pair of first-quarter triples. He finished the game with 24 points off five 3-pointers.
"Not too often do I get to knock down a few shots," Kasperbauer said. "Tonight, I got lucky enough."
Will Arkfeld added three 3-pointers while Jacob Birch canned two triples.
Kasperbauer, Birch (17 points) and Arkfeld (11 points) were joined in double-figures by Franz Reisz, who dominated in the paint with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
"I found a path and shot through the gap," Reisz said. "I started (the season) a little slow, but gaining experience has opened up my skill set."
His brother Josef added 10 boards while Birch grabbed nine.
"We controlled the boards," Osborn said. "We gave up six offensive boards and had over 20 offensive rebounds."
Tadyn Brown and Creighton Tuzzio led Clarinda with 10 points apiece, while Adam Johnson added nine off three 3-pointers. The Cardinals return on January 3rd against Creston.
Harlan heads into the Christmas break on a four-game win streak.
"We're taking it one day at a time," Osborn said. "We don't make any excuses. This team is coming together and gelling well."
Harlan opens 2023 against Lewis Central on January 3rd.
Click below to hear interviews with Reisz, Kasperbauer and Coach Osborn.