(Harlan) -- A senior-heavy Harlan cross country team is off to a fast start.
The Cyclones opened 2020 with a strong showing at the Glenwood Invitational Saturday as the girls won the team championship for the second consecutive season.
"We really couldn't have asked for much more," Coach Doug Renkly said. "The athletes were very excited to get going. It was a perfect day. It was a really nice win for the girls and got to see a lot of competition."
The Cyclones have ran well at Glenwood lately. Not only have they won the last two Glenwood Invitational Meets, but they also claimed the team title at the 2018 Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet, which was held in Glenwood.
"I've walked the course several times, and to me, it's a challenging course, but the kids seem to like it," Renkly said. "I think once you get familiar with a course, maybe it just forces you to like it."
Harlan placed three runners in the top nine of the girls' race at Glenwood, led by Brecken Van Baale's sixth-place finish. Liv Freund and Kaia Bieker were close behind Van Baale with respective finishes of eighth and ninth while Abi Albertsen and Ellie Gross finished 14th and 17th respectively. Freshman Taylor Bieker rounded out the lineup in 29th.
On the boys' side, the Cyclones finished fifth as a team and were paced individually by senior Trey Gross, who finished fifth. Gross was a state medalist last year in Class 3A. He has his sights set on a big season and has been putting in the appropriate work.
"He's training like an animal," Renkly said. "He looks really good. We are looking forward to seeing him do some wonderful things this season."
Mitchell Rueschenberg, Ian Shelton, Reed Boardman, Brennon Munch, Seth Anderson and Kaiden Milliken also figure to be crucial for the Cyclones this season.
The Cyclones have seven seniors in their lineups between the two teams, which Renkly feels will aid them throughout the season.
"The senior leadership is just tremendous," Renkly said. "They're just like assistant coaches. They hold each other up and make each other accountable. They're great people to work with."
Last year, the Harlan girls won the Hawkeye Ten and qualified for state while the boys team came excruciatingly close to joining them as conference champs and state qualifiers, but fell short both times via tiebreakers. Renkly admits they'd like to get both teams to Fort Dodge, but it all starts with staying in top shape.
"I think number one for everybody is to stay healthy," Renkly said. "Of course the girls would like to return as conference champions and make another splash at state. The boys are looking for a little bit of redemption."
Harlan will next be in action Tuesday when they travel to Shenandoah. The complete interview with Coach Renkly can be heard below.