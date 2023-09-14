(Harlan) -- Harlan cross country has continued to show solid performances on the course during the early part of the season.
While the Harlan girls are ranked No. 11 in the latest state rankings from the Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches, the boys team continues to grow with each event.
“Pretty pleased with where we’re at,” Coach Zack Klaassen told KMA Sports. “I think the boys have grown tremendously since last season, and I think they really put in the work this summer. The girls have been known for doing all their summer workouts, so this is not new to them. I think they’ve been running well, and there are some young kids out there figuring out how to race. For the most part, I’m pretty happy with where we’re at.”
The No. 11 Harlan girls are led by top-ranked junior Lindsey Sonderman, who has already won a pair of Hawkeye Ten Conference championships and qualified for a pair of state meets in her first two seasons. Sonderman was sixth at last year’s Class 3A meet.
“She just leads by example,” Coach Klaassen said. “Probably not the most outgoing personality or just really not a lot of verbal leadership, but she’ll get in there and help the kids out. For the most part, she just puts in the work and grinds out every workout. She treats them like a race almost. She had to take a little time off this summer, which was hard for her mentally, and she kind of felt like she was behind the 8 ball to start the season. But it hasn’t shown.”
Sonderman has won all four of the meets she has been in this season at Glenwood, Shenandoah, Lewis Central and Storm Lake. Meanwhile, she’s had plenty of help behind her with freshman Allie Anderson generally landing in the top 10.
“She’s finishing around five or six in most races, making sure to stay in that top 10,” Klaassen said of Anderson.
Senior Taylor Bieker, junior Kayla Anderson, freshman Sadie Alberti and sophomore Lilly Schechinger were the next four earlier this week at Storm Lake. Senior Lauren Wingert also ran for the varsity in the race. However, junior Brylee Schechinger has shown a propensity to land in the top 10 in races she’s competed in. And Emily Schechinger — banged up of late — makes this Cyclones team even more dangerous.
“We like (our team),” Klaassen said. “We want to see everybody working even a bit harder and (continue to improve) over the next couple weeks.”
On the boy’s side, Coach Klaassen has seen his team continue to improve with some impressive pack running led by senior Ian Shelton. Shelton recently finished in 15th at the Storm Lake meet, as Harlan placed sixth.
“(Shelton) was 16th at the state qualifier last year,” Coach Klaassen said. “That lit a fire underneath him. He really got after it this summer, and there are some older kids and a mixture of youth (on the team).”
Seniors Keaton Heileson, Joseph Bragg and Jonathan Shelton, junior Jesse Jens and freshmen Erik Heslink and Jeffrey Gross also ran among the varsity at the Storm Lake race earlier in the week. Cole Heronimus is likely to be one of the top runners for the Cyclones as the season moves along, although he hasn’t run since tweaking his hip at the opening meet of the season at Glenwood.
“I think they’ve been really good,” Klaassen added. “What I really like about this group is one to five, the difference has been about one minute 20 seconds or one minute 30 seconds. We’ve just got to scoot up a little bit, and we’ll be pretty good.”
Harlan is back in action next on Tuesday at the Tri-Center Invitational in Neola. Check out the complete interview with Coach Klaassen below.