(Shenandoah) -- Harlan made quick work of Shenandoah in Hawkeye Ten Conference volleyball action Tuesday evening, 25-12, 25-19, 25-10.
The Cyclones (7-4, 2-0) leaned on a big 17-kill night from Zophi Hendricks, who connected on the on-point sets of fellow senior Maci Schmitz.
“I thought we played really well together,” Schmitz told KMA Sports. “We had really good energy, and it kept all of us up.”
Schmitz passed out 39 assists, and the Cyclones hit .237 efficiency on 93 attempts. Claire Schmitz pitched in eight kills, and Shelby Sisson had seven winners.
“I just think tonight they played with so much fire and energy,” Coach Elle Crees said. “This was the most unselfish volleyball I’ve seen in a long time. Nobody was trying to be better than the other player. They were all playing for each other.”
Claire Schmitz led the defense at the net with 4.0 blocks, and Delaney Wegner and Savanna Musich posted a team-high 11 digs each.
“Zophi had a heck of a game, but they were all picking each other up,” Crees added. “She kept her head in it and was cheering and pushing for the other girls. That’s incredible volleyball for any team, really.”
The Cyclones and Fillies (3-5, 1-1) will both be back in action this weekend at tournaments. Harlan is headed to South Central Calhoun while Shenandoah hosts their annual tournament.
"I think we got off to a bit of a slow start," Crees said of the season. "The competition increased, and the Harlan Tournament we faced some good competition. I think it was good to see those teams early to kind of see what we needed to work on. End of the year goal is to just learn and grow from it."
View complete video interviews with Coach Crees and Schmitz below and the full match below the interviews.