(Harlan) -- The Harlan Cyclones will look to add another state championship trophy to their packed case Thursday night when they face North Scott in a Class 3A State Championship Game.
Thursday's state championship game will mark the 21st such appearance for the Cyclones, who are eyeing their 13th state title in school history.
"That's what the goal has been all season," Coach Todd Bladt said. "That's what the kids have strived for."
Harlan's most recent trip to the state title game will be the first one since 1972 where Todd's father -- Curt -- will not be manning the sidelines for the Cyclones.
However, the younger Bladt says the expectation will be the same that it's been in the previous 20 trips.
"It's exciting, but we want to put our best foot forward there. We are going to go about it as a business trip," Bladt said.
The Cyclones punched their most recent trip to the state championship game with a dominant 44-7 victory over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, where they overcame an early 7-0 deficit and mounted 44 unanswered points.
"We had some guys that were a little out of position," Bladt said of their early woes. "That first drive caught us by surprise, but we righted the ship and got things sorted out. That was good of the defense."
Offensively, the Cyclones connected a few big plays, including two deep touchdown passes from quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer.
"We protected the quarterback well and skill guys were able to capitalize," Bladt said. "Teagon dropped a couple of nice balls in there. Overall, I was happy with their production."
It's been a dream season for the youthful Cyclones (11-0). They will look to conclude it Thursday against North Scott.
The Lancers needed overtime to earn their berth in the state title game, edging Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-10.
"They are pretty darn good," Bladt said. "There are no cream puffs at this part of the season. They have some real good players on their side of the ball."
North Scott has been fairly balanced this year with quarterback Carter Markham throwing for 899 yards and seven scores while also adding 743 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
"He's pretty lethal running the ball," Bladt said of Markham. "They've got a lot of athletes on the field and they are very well-coached. You can see that in the way they play. The way they capitalize on mistakes shows how well-coached they are."
If the Cyclones are to snag their first state championship since 2009, Bladt feels the biggest key for his team is....well, the same things they usually are.
"It will have a lot to do with turnovers," Bladt said. "The turnover margin has been really successful for us. The same thing goes for North Scott. We've also got to play clean with penalties and let the chips fall where they may after that."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore will have the call in Cedar Falls Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Bladt can be heard below.