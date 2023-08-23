(Harlan) -- Two KMAland teams with a combined seven state semifinal trips and three state titles over the past five seasons clash Friday night in Council Bluffs.
As Harlan football gets ready for their monster meeting with Lewis Central, the Cyclones are also trying to put their best lineup together.
"There's a lot of uncertainty," Harlan head coach Todd Bladt said. "Any coach that has ever prepared for a season has concerns about everything. It's no different than any other year. We're just trying to get our puzzle pieces aligned and we'll see how it fits on the field."
Piecing the puzzle together is especially hard after replacing a senior class that won back-to-back state titles.
"The pieces have to work together," Bladt added. "You have to get the edges first and work down the line. As we get going, the other pieces will present themselves. We worked hard in camp, and a lot of guys have stepped. We'll try to put a quality product out there."
Record-breaking quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer was one of the departing pieces for the Cyclones. The 2021 KMAland 3A/4A/5A Offensive Player of the Year was a three-year starter.
The signal-caller position is now up for grabs. Will Arkfeld and Weston Reisz each threw passes last year, and Gabe Arkfeld is also listed as a quarterback on Harlan's roster.
While Bladt wouldn't specifically name their opening night starter, he’s confident with whoever gets the nod.
"The quarterback usually throws the ball, runs the ball and hands the ball off," Bladt said. "We'll find somebody that can do that effectively. It's always tough to replace a guy like (Kasperbauer), but we have a guy who put in the time and waited his turn. He's excited to put his skills on the field."
South Dakota State commit Cade Sears is back after catching 46 passes for 973 yards and 15 scores. The Cyclones have been known for an aerial attack recently. That could stay the same, or it could change.
"We're going to have to find out what our identity is," Bladt said. "Sometimes, that doesn't rear its head until halfway through the first game. We'll see what we're capable of doing and try some different things."
Defensively, senior Matthew Sorfonden returns after posting 70.5 tackles last year.
However, the Cyclones' next seven tacklers from 2022 have graduated.
"Communication is a big part," Bladt said. "That's a point of emphasis this week. Everybody needs to be on the same page so we can get lined up correctly. Alignment is always paramount to being successful. We'll try to get aligned and play fast. That will take care of a lot of things on the field."
Similar to Harlan, Lewis Central also has some big shoes to fill, including their record-setting quarterback, Braylon Kammrad.
"I'm sure they have some talented kids coming back," Bladt said. "They have some Stanley Studmores. It's going to be tough. This has been a rivalry building."
The Titans and Cyclones have staged some classics recently, such as last year's nail-biting 30-27 comeback Lewis Central victory. Turnovers and special teams aided LC in the comeback. Bladt expects those facets of the game to loom large again.
"It's the first game of the year," he said. "There's going to be mistakes. A big play on special teams could be the difference, in my opinion."
Matt Gubbels has reports from Harlan/Lewis Central Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out all of KMA Sports' Week 1 coverage from 6:15 to midnight on AM 960, FM 99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Bladt.