(Harlan) -- One of the 10 state-ranked contests taking place Friday night will occur in Harlan when the Cyclones face Grinnell.
Friday night's battle between the 3A No. 3 Cyclones and 3A No. 5 Grinnell marks the beginning of a season that featured a hectic, but shortened preseason due to COVID-19.
"We had to cut it short, but we started back in July," Coach Todd Bladt said. "We're just trudging through and trying to figure out these crazy schedules. But the kids are resilient, making due and embracing what we need to do as a football team. We'll get through it and keep battling."
The Cyclones were 7-3 last season behind a nasty defense that allowed just 19 points per game. Many pieces return to that defense, including Division I recruit Will McLaughlin. Jesse Schwery, Chandler Leinen, Jameson Bieker and Jordan Schechinger return to the mix, but they still have some spots in question.
"Some of the other spots are still up," Bladt said. "We're going to have an audition Friday night to find out what the heck some of these guys can do on the field."
The top offensive returner is running back Brenden Bartley. Bartley rushed for 522 yards and nine scores last season. Receivers like McLaughlin, Schechinger, Connor Frame and Joey Moser return to the Cyclones. However, the question remains, who will throw them the ball after former quarterback Johnathon Monson graduated.
Bladt feels the answer to that question is likely either Teagon Kasperbauer or Bradley Curren.
"Teagon's more of a drop-back quarterback and Brad is more of a mobile quarterback, so a two-quarterback isn't out of the cards," Bladt said.
While the Cyclones have some questions with experience, their Friday night opponent -- Grinnell -- does not. The Tigers return 18 of their 22 starters.
"They're primed to be a pretty good ball club," Bladt said. "They like to throw it around. We've got to have our toes on fire. It's going to be quite the matchup. We are going to look to come out hot and see what we can get done."
Adam Kiesel will be in Harlan Friday night providing updates as part of the Red Oak Chrylser Connection Show. KMA Sports' coverage begins Friday night with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20 pm. The complete interview with Coach Bladt can be heard below.