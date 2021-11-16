(KMAland) -- It had been 13 years since a freshman won the Hawkeye Ten Conference girls cross country championship. That is until Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman ran to the victory earlier this fall.
Due to that feat, five other individual victories and a strong showing at the Class 3A state meet, Sonderman is this year’s KMAland Iowa Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“I’m super thankful for such a good year,” Sonderman said. “I feel like as the season progressed I just kept improving. I’m thankful that it went that way.”
Sonderman’s star continued to rise throughout the course of the season, claiming five championships at regular season meets before the conference championship and a district runner-up showing. As she progressed, she continued to surprise herself more and more.
“I didn’t really know what to expect,” she said. “I just tried to do my best. When I found out what I was capable of, I just tried to keep improving and going from there.”
It didn’t take long for Sonderman to grab her first career win. On September 4th, the Harlan standout ran to a victory at the Abraham Lincoln Invitational.
“I pushed my hardest there and ended up winning,” Sonderman said. “I kind of found out that I could maybe go and win some more.”
Along the way, Sonderman had a strong mentor on the Harlan team. Senior Kaia Bieker has been one of the most accomplished distance runners in the area during her career. Sonderman gives plenty of credit to Bieker and the rest of her teammates and head coach Doug Renkly for the success she saw in her freshman year.
“I had some really great teammates and a really great coach,” Sonderman said. “All of that combined helped me to have a really great year.”
Sonderman is the first KMAland Iowa Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. The award was previously an overall KMAland award. Listen to the complete interview with Sonderman below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND GIRLS XC RUNNER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2020: Braelyn Baker, Creston
2019: Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center
2018: Janette Schraft, Glenwood