(Harlan) -- With half of the schedule in the books, Harlan wrestling is looking to build off its early-season success as the competition intensifies following the holiday break.
The Cyclones are 4-1 in duals and have placed in the top five as a team in each tournament they’ve competed in thus far.
“We’re low in numbers,” Harlan head coach John Murtaugh said. “Our quantity is low but our quality is high. Our guys are holding their own, especially considering we have five open weights.”
Zane Bendorf has inarguably been Harlan’s brightest point of the season. The senior currently holds a 14-3 record and is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A at 195 pounds.
Bendorf’s season started with a bang, as he placed first at both the Dan Hill Invitational and the Riverside Invitational before getting second at the Glenwood Invitational.
“If you look at [Bendorf], he looks like Adonis,” Murtaugh said. “He’s really built and he’s fun to watch. He’s got solid technique and his conditioning is excellent. He’s one of those kids who, you’re gonna have to beat him, because he isn’t gonna beat himself. He’s gonna go out there and lay it on you and see if you can survive. So far, he’s doing well at that. He’s just a fantastic kid.”
The Cyclones have also had some success at the lower weights. While most teams across the state struggle to fill the 106-pound slot, Harlan has the luxury of fielding Jesse Jens, who is 8-3 on the season and came away champion of the Glenwood Invitational prior to the winter break.
“I wouldn’t call [Jens] our greatest technician, but he’s got great hips,” Murtaugh said. “He’s wrestled a lot and there’s something about that kid, when the elbows and butts start flying around the mat, his hips seem to come out on top. I’m really pleased with Jesse.”
Bendorf, Jens and 138-pounder Brody McKinley, who also earned a title at the Glenwood Invitational, highlight an overall growth in consistency from the Harlan lineup, allowing the team to perform well and score points despite being forced to forfeit five weight classes in every meet.
“Our kids are very coachable, that’s probably the number one thing,” Murtaugh said. “We got a late start because of football, which is fantastic because we’d take a late start every year if we’re winning state championships. The kids responded well to that. Most of our guys only had 7-8 practices before they wrestled [in the first tournament]. They're coachable, they work hard and they get along great. The chemistry on the team is fantastic.”
As the season wears on, the competition figures to ramp up, especially in the Hawkeye Ten, where teams like Creston, Glenwood, Atlantic, Clarinda and others present great challenges for the Cyclones every week.
“I see a battleground [in the Hawkeye Ten], as always,” Murtaugh said. “We get to that conference tournament, that’s one of my favorite tournaments of the year, because you better be ready. It doesn’t matter what seed you are… if you’re not ready to go, they’re gonna knock you off the pedestal. I haven’t seen a lot of the Hawkeye Ten teams [yet this year], but they’re all well-coached and their kids wrestle with passion. We’ve gotta meet that passion with our own.”
Despite the grind of the schedule and the gauntlet that is the Hawkeye Ten, Harlan keeps its focus on the ultimate goal: performing well in the postseason.
“I always tell the kids that wrestling is a marathon, not a sprint,” Murtaugh said. “Do we really wanna peak in mid-January? No, we don’t. So, I gauge our workouts and hopefully we can achieve that, and in the past, we have. In the final analysis, all the regular season meets are practice meets. You wanna win them, but they’re practice. The real meets begin in February with districts and state.”
Regardless of the importance of each match, the expectations remain simple and straightforward for the Cyclones.
“[I wanna see] what I always wanna see them do: Wrestle hard for each other and never, ever quit,” Murtaugh said. “Looking at our team, I don’t think that’s gonna be happening. We have some individuals that I think have a good shot at going to state. I never talk about numbers. When that district [tournament] roles around, everyone is 0-0, so you just gotta go for it.”
The Cyclones will hit the mat again Jan. 5 with a triangular dual against Denison and Atlantic.
