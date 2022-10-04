(Harlan) -- One of the top games across the state goes down in Harlan Friday night when KMA State 3A No. 1 Harlan hosts KMA State No. 3 ADM in a Class 3A District 6 contest.
The Cyclones come into the matchup at 5-1 after last week's 54-7 win over Atlantic.
While the offense was its usual stellar self, the Cyclones' defense drew the attention of head coach Todd Bladt.
"We had guys playing fast and confident," he said. "That led to good things on the field. They executed with a high level of intensity. We always want them to play fast and trust the guy next to them. I think we accomplished that on Friday."
Harlan's defense has limited their last five opponents to 47 total points after their season-opening 30-27 loss to Lewis Central.
Matthew Sorfonden has a team-high 28 tackles, while Garrett Assman has contributed 20 tackles and 7.5 for loss. Gunner Schmitz and Zane Bendorf have wreaked havoc for quarterbacks with four and three sacks, respectively.
"They understand each person's role," Bladt said. "When you trust the guy next to you to do your job, it makes your job easier. Everything stems from the line in front. If level one doesn't get it done, it's a domino effect. We have guys playing together and for each other."
Offensively, quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer -- the reigning 3A/4A/5A KMAland Offensive Player of the Year -- is having another fantastic year. Kasperbauer, who recently became Harlan's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, has completed 60.4% of his passes for 1,238 yards and 19 touchdowns with only two interceptions.
Junior Cade Sears has been his favorite target with 18 catches for 486 yards and eight touchdowns, while Aidan Hall has 19 snags for 378 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Jacob Birch provides a red-zone threat for the Cyclones with 15 catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns.
The ground game has been running back by committee, led by 48 rushes for 211 yards and three touchdowns from junior Noah Schmitz. Hall and William Kenkel has frequently visited the red zone with five rushing touchdowns each.
"Our guys are doing a great job executing what the coaches put in," Bladt said.
Harlan's explosive offense and stingy defense gets a worthy challenger on Friday against ADM in a state-rated showdown.
The Tigers (6-0, 3-0) bring a high-powered offensive attack to Harlan this weekend. ADM's athleticism sticks out to Bladt on tape.
"They are speedy," he said. "Offensively, they have a backfield that looks like a track event. It might be a track meet on turf because they fly around."
ADM's offense averages 509 yards and 44.5 points per game. Junior quarterback Aiden Flora has 68% of his passes for 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns. Flora partners with running back Brevin Doll for one of the most explosive rushing attacks in Class 3A. Doll has 923 yards and 19 scores this year, while Flora has posted 789 yards and seven touchdowns. Containing Doll is a top priority for Harlan's cohesive defense.
"He's a really good player," Bladt said. "We have to keep tabs on him, but he's a tough one to keep tabs on. We have to respect him as a player."
The offensive production from both teams hints towards a shootout Friday night, but Bladt isn't sure.
"Sometimes you think games will be high-scoring, and they're low-scoring," he said. "Both coaching staffs are putting a lot of emphasis on this week. We'll have to see what happens."
Shootout or low-scoring affair, the keys remain the same for Harlan as they always are -- don't beat themselves.
"When you're facing a really good team, it comes down to turnovers, penalties and frivolous mistakes," Bladt said. "Those things are going to be big separators this week."
Trevor Maeder and Todd Jacobson have the call from Harlan on the KMA Video Stream Friday night. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Bladt.