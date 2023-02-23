(Glenwood) -- Harlan boys basketball is headed to the substate finals after cruising to a 77-63 win over Glenwood in the semifinals Thursday.
The Cyclones (17-6) had all starters score in double figures to get past the Rams (15-8).
“I’m very proud of our guys,” Harlan head coach Mitch Osborn said. “Obviously, with Brad Curren out, you see our lack of depth, but it was a hard-fought win. I’m very proud of our guys, it was a great win for us on the road against a very, very good team.”
Jace Gubbels was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points.
“We were moving the ball well,” Gubbels said. “I found some transition points, hit a couple free throws, couple layups, grabbed some offensive rebounds.”
The game started as a back-and-forth track meet, as the Cyclones closed the first quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 16-11 lead after eight minutes.
Harlan stayed in control throughout the second frame, taking a 33-28 lead into the halftime break, but the Rams continued answering to stay within striking distance.
In the third quarter, Glenwood’s answers dwindled.
The Cyclones used a diamond-and-one defense to shut down the Ram offensive attack, while Gubbels, Teagon Kasperbauer and the rest of Harlan’s offense capitalized on seemingly every possession.
Kasperbauer finished the evening with 17 points, Jacob Birch scored 15, Will Arkfeld poured in 13 and Franz Reisz dropped 12, rounding out an impressive team effort from the Cyclones.
“Everything flows well when you move the ball,” Kasperbauer said. “When we can get the ball moved around, passed around, everyone’s hitting shots. We’ve got great athletes out there. When everybody has the ball in their hands, plays will be made.”
As the game clock waned, the Cyclones killed time and Kasperbauer knocked down all six of his fourth-quarter free throws to seal the victory.
“I thought at the end of the game, we did a great job of milking the shot clock,” Osborn said. “We went to our Carolina and milked it down to ten [seconds]. We had a couple turnovers against their press that just kept them in it enough and made us a little nervous, but we kept our poise and finished it off.”
Caden Johnson led Glenwood with 17 points, while Kayden Anderson had 13 and Risto Lappala scored 12.
With this win, Harlan now advances to the substate finals, where it will meet Class 3A No. 1 Bondurant-Farrar (22-0), which trounced Clarke 83-40 in the semifinals Thursday.
“We’ve got nothing to lose,” Kasperbauer said. “So why not go at it, full head of steam and see what we can do.”
While the odds are certainly stacked against the Cyclones on paper, they know that anything can happen in the tournament.
“This was a great win for us, but I told our guys we can’t be satisfied,” Osborn said. “We love to have the opportunity to play on Monday, so we’re looking forward to that. Hey, it’s one game. It’s not a best of five or best of three series, it’s one game. We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
Harlan and Bondurant-Farrar will face off in the Class 3A Substate 8 finals Monday in a neutral site game at Creston High School.