(Shenandoah) -- The Harlan girls and Atlantic boys picked up wins at the Shenandoah Early Bird on Tuesday afternoon.
While the Cyclone girls and Trojan boys controlled the team race it was an Atlantic girl and a Harlan boy that won the individual titles.
In the girls race, Ava Rush — fresh off of a Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week win — ran a 20:08.44 to claim the individual championship in her first run of the year.
“It felt good,” Rush told KMA Sports. “It’s nice that it’s actually not that hot out today, and it was great competition, especially running with Mayson Hartley from Clarinda.”
Hartley took second with a 20:27.99 while Harlan freshman Lindsey Sonderman started the run of Cyclones in third place. Kaia Bieker, Ellie Gross, Taylor Bieker and Jenna Gessert went fifth, sixth, eighth and 10th, respectively.
“I’m not really feeling the best so far,” Bieker said. “I had an injury at the beginning of the season in my knee. It’s just really tough to run through it, but I’m just trusting in God that the season is going to get going uphill.
“Lindsey is one of the strongest little freshmen I know and one of the strongest runners I know. Mentally, she’s got it and physically she’s been showing everyone what she’s got. I give her tips when I can, but really she knows know what she’s doing.”
Harlan scored 32 points to win by 16 over Atlantic, which had Claire Pellett in fourth place.
“I felt pretty good the whole way through,” Pellett said. “It was a very fast-paced race, and it was a little hot in some spots. Overall, it was a perfect day to run.”
The Cyclones had Makayla Burchett and Darbie Argotsinger in 12th and 14th, respectively, and the Trojans saw Belle Berg and Hailey Huffman take 11th and 15th.
Clarinda finished third with 49 points — one shy of Atlantic. After Hartley, freshman Raenna Henke came in seventh, Ashlyn Eberly was ninth and Callie King placed 13th.
“It’s really fun to run with (older teammates Hartley and Eberly),” Henke said. “We run together in practice, and it’s a great experience.”
Shenandoah placed fourth with 125 points, and Red Oak came in fifth with 126. The Fillies were paced by Hailey Egbert in 19th while the Tigers’ high finisher was Delaney Hall in 24th.
View complete video interviews with Rush, Pellett, Bieker and Henke below.
On the boys side, a new runner to the area — Tyler Shelton of Harlan — claimed the individual championship with a time of 17:26.44. The senior just moved from North Carolina.
“There are a lot of reasons I shouldn’t have done as well as I did today,” Shelton said, “but reason doesn’t trump it all. I just believed that I could do it, and I did it.”
Red Oak’s Baylor Bergren came in second to Shelton, finishing in a time of 18:06.79. It was a big bounce back for the Tigers senior, who felt he left some time out on the course Saturday in Glenwood.
“I just wanted to go in and have a better day than I did Saturday,” Bergren said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect. I knew it would be muddy in some spots, but it wasn’t nothing like I’ve never seen before.”
The run of Trojans started with Drew Engler in third place. Zane Berg was fifth, and Tyrell Williams claimed 14th as Atlantic had 55 points to win a very tight race with Clarinda and Harlan. The Cardinals came in with 56 points, led by freshman Kyle Wagoner, who was fourth.
“I felt like I paced myself a little better than (Saturday),” Wagoner said. “It took a while to get the pace down. I wasn’t really sure about that, but it ended up being pretty good.”
Treyton Schaapherder was seventh, Michael Mayer came in 10th and Mark Everett placed 12th for the Cardinals.
Harlan had 62 points on the afternoon in third. After Shelton, Ian Shelton was ninth, and Kaiden Milliken came in 13th. Shenandoah had 98 points and Treynor 117 to finish out the top five in team scores.
Others in the top 15 were Treynor’s Cole Dooley (6th) and Mason Yochum (8th) and Shenandoah’s Mitchell Jones (11th) and Eli Schuster (15th). Check out full video interviews below with Shelton, Bergren and Wagoner.
Complete results can be viewed below.