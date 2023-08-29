(Shenandoah) -- The Harlan girls and Clarinda boys swept the championships at the annual Shenandoah Early Bird on Tuesday.
Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman and Clarinda’s Treyton Schaapherder claimed their second individual championship in a matter of four days in leading their teams to titles.
Both were dominant winners with Sonderman winning with a time of 19:38.06 and Schaapherder posting a 16:30.90.
“I was happy with my race,” Sonderman told KMA Sports. “I felt like I did pretty good on this course. I didn’t realize it was as hilly as it is, so just processing that as I was racing was something different for me.”
“(Saturday’s Glenwood meet) was definitely business for me,” Schaapherder said. “I wanted to win that race and come away with the school record. Today, I could kind of relax. Still give it my all, but today I could run with a little more swagger and have a little more fun.”
Schaapherder was followed up by teammate Kyle Wagoner, who came in with a time of 17:22.01.
“It was a little hotter than Glenwood,” Wagoner said. “I felt like I competed really well. A little less competition, but I felt good.”
Schaapherder and Wagoner were two of five for Clarinda that finished in the top 11. Hayden Hash ran sixth in 18:58.83, Alex Lihs was eighth in 19:17.25 and Grant Barr came in 11th with a time of 19:28.29. Clarinda’s total of 27 points was good enough for the team victory.
Red Oak freshman Emmanuel Grass was the first non-Clarinda runner, finishing in third with a time of 18:16.88.
“It was tough in the heat,” Grass admitted. “I didn’t have that much people behind me for most of the race, so I had to go by myself. I feel I can get faster by the end of the season and want to make it to state.”
Brennan Boden of Tri-Center outlasted Keaton Heileson of Harlan for fourth place, sprinting in with at time of 18:49.27. Heilesen ran in 18:50.19 in fifth.
“At the end, I got in a dead sprint 100 meter dash with (Heileson),” Boden said. “Credit to him. He made me work for it. I didn’t realize I had as much left as I did.”
Heileson was the first of four Cyclones in the top 14, as they finished with 48 points and as the runner-up. Ian Shelton (7th), Joseph Bragg (9th) and Jeffrey Gross (14th) all earned top-15 medals.
Red Oak claimed third with 92, Tri-Center had 95 in fourth and Shenandoah was fifth with 107. Other individuals in the top 15 were Tony Racine of Essex (10th), Shenandoah’s Luke Daoust (12th), Jeyden Jensen of Treynor (13th) and Nicolas Dahir of Tri-Center (15th).
Back in the girl’s race, Clarinda’s Raenna Henke was second behind Sonderman, coming across the line in 20:09.09.
“It was way hotter than Glenwood, which was challenging,” Henke said. “I still try to push myself the whole way and keep an even split. I’m pretty proud of (my finish). I’m still recovering from Glenwood a little bit, so that made it a little bit difficult.”
Harlan touted four others in the top 10 with Allie Anderson (4th), Brylee Schechinger (6th), Emily Schechinger (8th) and Taylor Bieker (10th) helping the Cyclones to 25 points and a team championship.
Clarinda posted 53 behind Henke’s strong run. She was joined among the top nine by teammates Riley King (7th) and Elaina Hesse (9th). And AHSTW rounded out the top three with 78 points behind strong pack running from Bella Lamp (12th), Ava Paulsen (13th) and Rylie Knop (15th).
Shenandoah’s Hailey Egbert had a solid 21:51.53 time to finish in third behind Sonderman and Henke, and Alyssa Kulesa of Treynor rounded out the top five with a 22:04.78. Tri-Center’s Quincey Schneckloth (11th) and Treynor’s Lilly Yochum (14th) were also among the medalists.
Treynor took fourth with 87 points, Tri-Center had 141 in fifth, Red Oak scored 154 in sixth and Stanton had 201 in seventh.
Check out full video interviews with Sonderman, Henke, Schaapherder, Wagoner, Grass and Boden in the video files below. Complete results can also be found below the video interviews.