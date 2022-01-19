(Harlan) -- The Harlan girls sit at 9-4 and are pleased with their progression as they head towards the end of the regular season.
"I'm pretty excited about how we are playing," said Coach Zach Klaassen. "I feel like our energy level has been pretty good. The kids are playing hard. I like how kids have stepped up and filled the roles we thought they would."
The Cyclones lost five of their top six scorers from last year's state-qualifying team, but their summer work left Klaassen optimistic about how his team would fill those voids.
"I thought we had a big summer," he said. "The kids really stepped up and put in the time. I think we were prepared for the season. They've played like they did this summer. There's been some ups and downs, but we are happy with what they have done."
Senior Raegen Wicks has made the most of enhanced playing time with a team-high 15.6 points per game while shooting 41% from the field.
"She does it all," Klaassen said. "I've coached her since third grade. We've always known she's been a good basketball player. It's her time to shine, and she's really stepped up. We aren't the same team when she's not on the floor."
Classmate Claire Schmitz was the leading scorer last year and is second this season with 13.5 points per game. The Simpson basketball commit is a rare holdover from last year's team, and her experience has been key.
"You know every day you're going to get a good attitude from her," he said. "She's a good team player, and her motor is better than most kids out there."
The 5-foot-10 Schmitz leads the Cyclones in rebounds with 9.9 per game.
"She really attacks the offensive boards," Klaassen said. "A lot of her boards come from offensive boards and putbacks."
Her success on the boards leads Harlan's rebounding efforts, which average 34.5 boards per game as a team. Klaassen says their success on the glass has been a breath of fresh air."
"Our rebounding is better than I thought it might be coming into the season," Klaassen said. "We have a bunch of guards with a good nose for the ball. That's really helped us."
Caitlyn Leinen, Hannah Sonderman and Ava Monson have also been timely scorers for the Cyclones this season.
The Cyclones are trending in the right direction as they near the postseason. Klaassen hopes his team can build their strong start and parlay it into another deep playoff push.
"(We want to) continue to play with effort," Klaassen said. "One thing we could do better is communication. On the defensive end, we get caught once in a while. And being consistent. We want to come with a good attitude, be ready to go and be coachable. I think we are going to be alright."
Harlan returns to play on Thursday against Carroll.
Check out the full interview with Coach Klaassen below.