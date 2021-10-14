(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood boys and Harlan girls continued their dominant ways at Thursday's Hawkeye Ten Conference meet while KMAland's youth movement shined with a pair of individual championships.
On the girls side, Harlan edged Glenwood by four points for their third title in the last four years, fourth in the decade and 10th in the past 18 seasons.
"It's tremendous," said Harlan head coach Doug Renkly. "This was a big one. We go into every season wanting to win a conference title. It's on the list every year for sure."
As they have all year, the combo of Lindsey Sonderman and Kaia Bieker led the Cyclones.
Sonderman began her quest to become the first four-time champion since Atlantic alum Ali Krogman did it from 2008 to 2011 with a title in 18:57.15.
"I try to be positive," Sonderman said about her night. "I'm super proud of our team. We just pushed. We've been working hard, so I'm glad we could get this result."
"She has a tough competitive spirit," Renkly said. "She's bumped up in the rankings, and sometimes that can put a target on your back, but she's responded well."
Bieker, meanwhile, posted a time of 19:11.75 to take second and play a hand in her third conference team title in her high school career.
"It means everything to me to have this amazing group of girls," Bieker said.
The Cyclones put four runners in the top 20 as Taylor Bieker and Ellie Gross finished 14th and 15th, respectively.
"I feel like our team knows now is the time," Sonderman said. "We are working really hard and starting to hit our peak."
Madelyn Berglund paced Glenwood's runner-up day by taking sixth, while Rachel Mullenax (10th), Breckyn Petersen (11th) and Brooklyn Schultz (13th) also medaled.
Atlantic's Ava Rush took third, Denison-Schleswig's Lola Mendlik was fourth, and Clarinda's Mayson Hartley completed the top five.
Atlantic's Claire Pellett (seventh), Clarinda's Raenna Henke (eighth), St. Albert's Tyler Tingley (ninth) and Carly McKeever (12th) medaled, too. The Clarinda girls posted an impressive day, taking third out of 11 teams.
The Glenwood boys won their second consecutive team title, fourth in the past six years and eighth since 2008 with 52 points.
"It was a great race," said head coach Todd Peverill. "The course was super fast. We've been training. Our hardest mile is the second mile. We knew that would be where we would put pressure on people."
Bryant Keller led the Rams title performance with a second-place finish in 16:20.34 -- a minute better than his time at Glenwood's August 28th meet.
"I just toughened out better today than I did the first time," he said.
Keller was one of three Rams to finish in the top seven, along with Liam Hays (sixth) and Andrew Smith (seventh).
"If you have three guys in the top seven, that's how you win meets," Peverill said.
Lewis Central took second in the team race, but had the individual champion on their side -- sophomore Ethan Eichhorn.
Eichhorn posted a 15:53.33, beating his previous school record and falling just one second shy of tying the course record. His conference championship comes after what he describes as a disappointing fifth-place finish on the same course back in August.
"It's a weird course," he said. "I really tried to push up hills, get in rhythm and stay smooth. It feels good to get it (the record) on a conference course. I for sure wanted to win this."
Kade Diercks also medaled for LC, taking 12th in 17:12.51.
Michael Pottebaum (Kuemper Catholic), Collin Lillie (St. Albert) and Baylor Bergren (Red Oak) finished in the top five. Kyle Wagoner (Clarinda), Drew Engler (Atlantic) and Alex Razee (Shenandoah) took top 10 finishes in eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively. Jacob Greving (Kuemper Catholic) was 11th, Leo Flores (Denison-Schleswig) took 13th, Hadyn Piskorski (St. Albert) finished 14th, and Treyton Schaapherder (Clarinda) medaled in 15th.
View the full results below and video interviews with Bieker, Sonderman, Keller, Eichhorn, Coach Renkly and Coach Peverill.