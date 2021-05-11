(Harlan) -- The Harlan girls track team had an aggressive approach to last week's Hawkeye Ten Meet. They hope a similar approach will lead to similar results at Thursday's Class 3A State Qualifying Meet.
The Cyclones took second at the conference on Thursday, scoring 135 points.
"We knew Glenwood is such a powerhouse," Coach Doug Renkly said. "We threw everything at them we possibly could. We felt pretty good about it. Sometimes you feel awful when you get second, but we feel like we did our best."
Coach Renkly's squad posted 17 season-best times and won five relays -- the 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, sprint medley and distance medley. Renkly says dominating the relays was part of the plan, but it went better than he expected.
"We had a couple of surprises," he said. "In the 4x200, Glenwood is tough to get ahead of. The 4x800 and 4x400 we counted on, but the others were definitely up for grabs."
The Cyclones used 11 different runners to dominate the relays. Kaia Bieker left Carroll with four golds -- the 4x400, sprint medley, distance medley and 800.
Brecken VanBaale and Delaney Wegner contributed to three titles. Liv Freund and Grace Eckermann won two titles each while Lilly Metzger, Ashley Hall, Jenna Gessert, Olivia Anderson and Justine Buman also contributed to the Cyclones' relay dominance.
"We have a lot of girls pulling a lot of weight," Renkly said. "When you are trying to score a lot of points, you tend to put the load on the shoulders of the workhorses."
The Cyclones look to follow their strong conference showing this Thursday when they travel to Glenwood for the state qualifying meet.
Atlantic, Bishop Heelan, Carroll, Clarke, Creston and Denison-Schleswig will also be in attendance.
"We know what we want to put on the track," Renkly said. "We want to load it up as hard and heavy as we can. We are just going to strap on the shoes and get at it."
Ryan Matheny (@ryanmatheny16) will have reports from Glenwood. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Renkly.