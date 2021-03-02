(Harlan) -- The Harlan girls basketball team has gone from five wins to 17 wins and a state tournament berth in two years.
According to Coach Zach Klaassen, his team's desire to play for one another has been the difference-maker.
"A couple years ago, we were always five individuals on the court," he said. "It didn't feel like a team. You could kinda see it coming together a little bit last year. It seems like they grew together more. I just think them coming together and getting closer really paid off this year."
The Cyclones' will make their 14th state tournament appearance on Tuesday afternoon, even if it's unlike any trip they've made before.
"Not every state has a state tournament this year," Klaassen said. "To advance to the state tournament is fantastic. We are ending it where everybody wants to."
Harlan's sealed their trip to Des Moines last Tuesday when they beat Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Denison 52-43. The victory avenged two recent losses to the Monarchs.
"We were pretty motivated," Klaassen said. "We figured we were going to get a third shot at them. We thought we had a game plan that would work."
The game plan clearly worked. Macie Leinen dropped 17 points and the Cyclones' defense did enough to stymy Denison's trio of Hannah Neeman, Paige Andersen and Ellie Magnuson.
Last year's eight-win improvement, paired with returning their entire lineup, gave Coach Klaassen hope his team could make a run.
"I thought we were playing some of our basketball in the last six or seven games," he said. "I thought if we could build upon that, grow a little bit and work hard, we would have a good opportunity."
The Cyclones enter the Class 4A State Tournament as the seventh seed. They will face second-seeded Ballard Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m.
"They are a very quick team with a couple of really good shooters," Klaassen said.
Tuesday's game could provide some fireworks from beyond the arc, as Ballard's Josie Fleischmann and Harlan's Jocelyn Cheek lead Class 4A in 3-pointers with 58 and 57, respectively.
Offensively, Klaassen feels maneuvering the Bombers' 2-2-1 press is a huge key.
"If they get you sped up and turning the ball over, it could be a long night," he said. "We just have to keep our composure. Taking care of the ball, staying relaxed and playing our tempo is going to be huge for us."
Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini will have the call of Harlan/Ballard on KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the entire interview with Coach Klaassen.