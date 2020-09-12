(Council Bluffs) -- Sioux City North was a late addition to the Lewis Central Cross Invitational, but they made the most of it with a dominant performance Saturday.
The North Stars claimed both individual and team titles.
The girls' race was won by Elizabeth Jordan while Glenwood's Emma Hughes followed suit in second.
"It felt good," Hughes said. "The course was a little muddy, but it wasn't too bad."
Hughes' most recent performance was another display of the stellar senior campaign she's posted thus far. Hughes has always shown talent, but has been plagued with injuries in years past, that has not been the case this year.
"I'm running pain-free," Hughes said. "It's just good to be back with the team."
Harlan won the team race with 31 points, scoring five in the top nine. Kaia Bieker, Brecken Van Baale, Liv Freund, Abi Albertsen and Ellie Gross were third, fourth, seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively, for the Cyclones.
Georgia Paulson of Underwood was fifth in the race while Glenwood's Erin Schultz ended up sixth. Schultz's teammate Riley Wiese ended up 10th for the Rams.
Others in the top 15 were Sioux City North's Nicole Zuehl (11th), Glenwood's Rachel Mullennax (12th), Lewis Central's Haley Bach (13th), St. Albert's Carly McKeever (14th) and Lauren Hughes of Glenwood (15th).
Glenwood placed second with 44 points while Sioux City North was third with 70, Lewis Central had 159 in fourth and Plattsmouth placed fifth with 188.
In the boys race, Sioux City North cruised to the team title by posting 23 points led by a championship performance from Jaysen Bouwers. Teammate Will Lohr finished second while Gabe Nash, Yemane Kifle and Beshanena Gutema also cracked the top 10 with respective finishes of fifth, seventh and eighth.
Thomas Jefferson's Aidan Booton finished third on his home course in a time of 16:20.21.
"It wasn't bad," Booton said. "I just thought to myself to try the best to do what I do and just run."
Lewis Central freshmen Ethan Eichhorn posted another strong showing, doing so this time with a fourth-place finish.
"I felt really good during that race," Eichhorn said. "I went out way too fast last week. I'm figuring out how to get out and run my race."
Eichhorn's finish paced the Titans to a runner-up finish as a team with 92 points.
Tri-Center's Brett McGee finished sixth while Harlan's Trey Gross and Treynor's Cole Dooley also finished in the top 10 with respective finishes of 9th and 10th. The rest of the top 15 was Andrew Smith of Glenwood (11th), Nathan Sell of Lewis Central (12th), Juan Martinez of Thomas Jefferson (13th), Plattsmouth's Kaleb Wooten (14th) and Glenwood's Liam Hays (15th).
Complete results from the meet can be viewed here.
Complete interviews with Hughes, Booton and Eichhorn can be viewed below.