(Harlan) -- Harlan girls soccer is off to a fine start as they try to build off of last year’s 11-win season.
The Cyclones (3-1) dropped their first match to Panorama before bouncing back for dominant wins over Creston and Carroll and a tight victory over St. Albert.
“We had a few spots to fill from last year on the defense and have a new keeper,” Coach Jared Boysen told KMA Sports. “Then trying to fill in for Raegen Wicks at forward. She had been playing since she was a freshman and then our highest goal scorer since she was a freshman. We were trying to find some people to fill in those spots.”
So far, so good. Harlan has scored 23 goals in their four matches this season, getting eight from sophomore Ivy Stevens, six from sophomore Aubrey Schwieso, four out of freshman Carly Torneten and three from junior Hailey Good.
“We knew we would have to be more balanced,” Boysen said in reference to Wicks scoring 18 of their 55 goals last season .”We have had a lot of girls step up and those girls mentioned were a lot more balanced than we have been in the past. We can score from different areas. We knew Aubrey and Ivy were going to fill in at forward for us, and they’ve been a good combo up front on both sides.”
Boysen adds that sophomore Kayla Anderson will be another offensive weapon for the Cyclones, as she works her way back to health from an early-season injury.
Defensively, Harlan has really clamped down after allowing five goals in their opener. They shut out Creston and Carroll and gave up just one against St. Albert in the 2-1 victory.
“We have two seniors that are doing a good job of leading,” Boysen said. “We have Ava Miller and Madison Kjergaard back from last year, and we have two freshmen filling in on defense in Kate Koesters and Lauren Schmitz. It was tough for them coming out against a really good team in that first game, but they’ve grown a lot.”
Boysen adds sophomore goalkeeper Grace Albertsen is also new on the back line of the defense.
“She’s grown as well,” he added. “(Against St. Albert), she had a great game, making a couple diving saves. She’s really tall and lengthy, so there were a few that would have went over somebody else’s head.”
The Cyclones are off for the rest of the week and will return to action in five days when they travel to Kuemper Catholic on Monday. They also have matchups next week at East Sac County (Thursday) and host Tri-Center (Friday).
“We talked about it (after that St. Albert win),” Boysen said. “This was kind of a turning point for us last year. We beat Atlantic and St. Albert later in the year, and they were both close games against tough competition. Having this one to begin the year and getting that win last night, I think gave us a lot of confidence, and I hope we can continue that.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Boysen from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.