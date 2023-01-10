(Glenwood) – The Harlan girls basketball team used a pair of big runs and had just enough in overtime to pick up their second win over Glenwood of the season.
The Cyclones controlled the game for most of the second and third quarters before a furious rally from Glenwood forced the extra period. Harlan pushed through in overtime to get a 54-52 win.
"I thought the effort was there," said Head Coach Zach Klaassen. "We played hard on both ends. Just going against them when (Jenna) Hopp is on the court, you're probably behind the eight ball before the ball even goes in the air. So, I'm very proud of the effort tonight from the gals."
The Cyclones started the game on a 6-0 run and were tied 8-8 after the opening frame. Glenwood would respond by scoring 10 of the first 15 in the second before Harlan closed on a 12-0 run to take a 25-18 lead into the break.
The Cyclones would extend their lead to eight points a couple of times in the third but a late jumper from Kate Hughes made it a 37-31 Harlan lead.
In the fourth, the Rams chipped away at Harlan’s lead and eventually tied it at 43-43 with 1:59 left in the contest on a free throw from Jenna Hopp. Aubrey Schwieso hit a field goal, before Hopp nailed two more free throws to tie it back up at 45. Hannah Sonderman splashed a three for the Cyclones with 17 seconds remaining, but Hopp responded by nailing a deep three off of a steal to force overtime.
In the extra frame, Schwieso started the scoring with a basket before both teams traded free throws. Glenwood tied it one more time on a Danika Arnold shot, but Erica Rust made a short jumper to give the Cyclones the lead 54-52. Harlan would miss the front end of two one-and-one opportunities, but Glenwood couldn’t capitalize.
Rust led Harlan with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Sonderman added 16 points and seven rebounds – including four three-pointers. Schwieso chipped in 11 points in the win.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Klaassen and Sonderman in a video interview you can view below.
Hopp led Glenwood with another monster night in the loss, scoring 29 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Kate Hughes was also in double figures with 10 points.