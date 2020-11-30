(Treynor) -- The Class 4A No. 11 ranked Harlan girls used a gritty defensive effort to open the season with a 34-25 victory over Treynor Monday night on KMA 960.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"It seemed like we had a lot of jitters our first game out," Coach Zach Klaasen said. "When the pace picked up, that's when we were at our best."
Treynor scored the first six points of the contest, but Harlan responded with the next 10 points to take a 10-6 lead into the second frame.
The offensive woes continued for both teams in the second quarter and Harlan went to the break with a 15-12 lead.
Treynor briefly gained the lead in the latter part of the third, but Harlan eventually regained it and took a 24-22 advantage into the game's final frame.
The Cardinals had opportunities in the fourth, but Harlan had a counterpunch for every single one of them and outscored Treynor 10-3 in the final stanza for the win. A large part of the Cyclones' late-game success came in transition, which Coach Klaasen had pegged as key before the game.
"Down the stretch, that's how we pulled away," he said. "We got a couple of layups out of that and hit some free throws."
Defensively, the Cyclones relied on a man-to-man defense that held Treynor to only 6/36 shooting.
"Our man was fantastic," Klaasen said. "For the most part, we did a good job of communicating and picking people up. I was pretty happy with the rebounding, tonight."
Macie Leinen led Harlan's rebounding efforts Monday night. Leinen posted 12 boards to complement her team-high eight points.
"I thought we moved the ball around really well," Leinen said. "I thought when we got rebounds, our guards ran down the floor and we had some really good fast breaks. I was just taking it to the hoop and trying to be strong."
Brecken Van Baale and Ashley Hall each chipped in seven points apiece while Jocelyn Cheek added six points.
Treynor was paced in the defeat by a game-high 11 points from sophomore Clara Teigland, who also posted seven rebounds. Alyssa Kellar was the next-highest scorer for the Cardinals with five points. Treynor will look to bounce back Tuesday when they host IKM-Manning.
The victory for Harlan means their seasoned lineup opens the season at 1-0. They will look to continue their winning ways Tuesday when they face St. Albert on The Hill in Council Bluffs.
"We need to make more shots," Leinen said. "But if we keep passing and kicking it out, our guards will hit those shots."
"We are playing really hard and running the court hard," Klaasen said. "In the end, that's going to help us."
Complete interviews with Leinen and Coach Klaasen can be viewed below.