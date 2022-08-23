(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Harlan come into Thursday's colossal matchup as the top ranked teams in their respective classes in the Radio Iowa Football Poll.
Lewis Central is the top team in 4A while Harlan has the top spot in 3A. Lenox, Mount Ayr, Underwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
8. Lenox
CLASS A
9. Mount Ayr
CLASS 1A
5. Underwood
CLASS 3A
1. Harlan
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A
1. Lewis Central