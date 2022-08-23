KMAland Football
Photo: Yobro10

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Harlan come into Thursday's colossal matchup as the top ranked teams in their respective classes in the Radio Iowa Football Poll.

Lewis Central is the top team in 4A while Harlan has the top spot in 3A. Lenox, Mount Ayr, Underwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are also ranked. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 8-PLAYER

8. Lenox 

CLASS A

9. Mount Ayr

CLASS 1A

5. Underwood

CLASS 3A

1. Harlan

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 4A

1. Lewis Central

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.