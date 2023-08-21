KMAland Football
Photo: Yobro10

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Harlan are both ranked No. 1 in the first state football rankings released by Radio Iowa. 

The Titans and Cyclones are among the 14 KMAland teams ranked.

CAM, Lenox, Southeast Warren, Fremont-Mills, Southwest Valley, Mount Ayr, Underwood, AHSTW, Kuemper Catholic, Creston, Glenwood, Lewis Central and Sioux City East are also ranked. 

View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 8-PLAYER

3. CAM

5. Lenox

6. Southeast Warren 

7. Fremont-Mills

CLASS A 

7. Southwest Valley 

10. Mount Ayr 

CLASS 1A 

2. Underwood

6. AHSTW

CLASS 2A

9. Kuemper Catholic

CLASS 3A

1. Harlan

7. Creston

CLASS 4A

1. Lewis Central

10. Glenwood

CLASS 5A 

10. Sioux City East 

