(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Harlan are both ranked No. 1 in the first state football rankings released by Radio Iowa.
The Titans and Cyclones are among the 14 KMAland teams ranked.
CAM, Lenox, Southeast Warren, Fremont-Mills, Southwest Valley, Mount Ayr, Underwood, AHSTW, Kuemper Catholic, Creston, Glenwood, Lewis Central and Sioux City East are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
3. CAM
5. Lenox
6. Southeast Warren
7. Fremont-Mills
CLASS A
7. Southwest Valley
10. Mount Ayr
CLASS 1A
2. Underwood
6. AHSTW
CLASS 2A
9. Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 3A
1. Harlan
7. Creston
CLASS 4A
1. Lewis Central
10. Glenwood
CLASS 5A
10. Sioux City East